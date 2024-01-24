Taylor Swift's reported stalker charged with harassment after break-in attempt

The man accused of following Taylor Swift has been charged with stalking and harassment.

David Crowe, 33, was arrested near the singer's home in Tribeca Saturday after police reports of a disorderly person.

Witnesses said the man tried but failed to enter the townhouse, the New York Post reported.

Police would not confirm a break-in attempt at Swift’s home.

Crowe was given supervised release, as requested by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

He was seen with wide eyes sporting a 'love doesn't just sit there like a stone' sweatshirt as he went in and out of court Wednesday.

The man has been "asked to leave [Swift's home] over 10 times," an assistant district attorney for Manhattan said in court.

According to the complaint, obtained by Fox News, Crowe was seen there "approximately 30 times" between Nov. 25, 2023, and Jan. 22, 2024.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 20: New York Police are seen detaining a suspected stalker outside Taylor Swift's apartment in Tribeca on January 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Authorities would not confirm a break-in attempt at Swift's home, but officers arrested a man on the same street when they were told he tried to open a door to a building, an NYPD spokesperson said Sunday.

Crowe was charged on an unrelated 2017 warrant out of Brooklyn, New York, for allegedly failing to answer a summons, the spokesperson said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 18: Taylor Swift is seen on January 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Swift's Tribeca townhouse has been the scene of several other break-ins and attempts by alleged stalkers.

In 2022, a man was charged with trespassing and stalking after authorities said he entered two Tribeca residences linked to Swift. Also that year, a man was arrested for crashing a car into the townhouse and reportedly told police he wouldn’t leave until he met with Swift.

In 2018, another man broke into her townhouse and took a nap , police said. The same man was charged a year later with another break-in at the building after serving a jail sentence.

Police say alleged stalkers have also been arrested at some of her other homes, including ones in Beverly Hills, California, and Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

FOX News contributed to this report.