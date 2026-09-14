17-year-old stabbed outside Bronx school, 2 suspects wanted, NYPD says

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The Brief A teenager was injured in a stabbing outside his school in the Bronx on Monday morning, according to the NYPD. Officers found the 17-year-old boy at around 9:30 a.m. outside 240 East 172 Street in the Claremont Village section. Police were looking for two male suspects who took off running on Sheridan Avenue, police said.



A teenager was injured in a stabbing outside his school in the Bronx on Monday morning, according to the NYPD.

Teen stabbed in Bronx

What we know:

Officers found a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed at around 9:30 a.m. outside 240 East 172 Street in the Claremont Village section, a building that houses multiple schools, police said.

The boy was taken to Harlelm Hospital in stable condition with a stab wound to his buttocks, according to officials.

The suspects were described as two males wearing all black clothing who took off running north on Sheridan Avenue.

Investigation continues

What we don't know:

The identities of the suspects are not known at this time.

Police did not say what led to the stabbing.