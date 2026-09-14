17-year-old stabbed outside Bronx school, 2 suspects wanted, NYPD says
NEW YORK - A teenager was injured in a stabbing outside his school in the Bronx on Monday morning, according to the NYPD.
Teen stabbed in Bronx
What we know:
Officers found a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed at around 9:30 a.m. outside 240 East 172 Street in the Claremont Village section, a building that houses multiple schools, police said.
The boy was taken to Harlelm Hospital in stable condition with a stab wound to his buttocks, according to officials.
The suspects were described as two males wearing all black clothing who took off running north on Sheridan Avenue.
Investigation continues
What we don't know:
The identities of the suspects are not known at this time.
Police did not say what led to the stabbing.
The Source: This article is based on information from the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI). It includes pictures from SkyFOX above the scene in the Claremont Village section of the Bronx.