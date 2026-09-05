Sheepshead Bay street takeovers spark calls for more NYPD patrols

The Brief Sheepshead Bay residents say a local intersection has become a hotspot for wild street takeovers. Police have arrested and charged one person in connection with a takeover that happened on Aug. 22. Neighbors say they want increased police patrols at the intersection to prevent future takeovers.



Residents in Sheepshead Bay say street takeovers are becoming a regular occurrence at one neighborhood intersection, and are calling for police to help stop them.

Wild street takeovers caught on camera

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What we know:

The intersection of Knapp Street and Emmons Avenue just off the Belt Parkway has been the scene of multiple crazy street takeovers in recent years, residents tell FOX 5 NY.

Weeks after the latest takeover, skid marks are still in the road from where cars performed stunts and donuts.

Video obtained by FOX 5 NY shows a takeover that happened around 2 a.m. on Aug. 22: fireworks, donuts, a person climbing onto scaffolding to film the scene. One spectator can even be seen nearly getting swiped by a car doing a donut in the intersection.

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Drag racing, donuts

What they're saying:

One neighbor said that when the takeovers happen, "the noise just comes out of nowhere."

Diana Tsevryk lives in the area, and says that the noise gets so loud it sets off alarms nearby.

In addition to the stunts, residents say the intersection and surrounding area have also been a popular spot for drag racing.

Igor Mukhin says the crowds usually gather between 2 and 5 a.m., "and when the cops come they usually go on the highway and flee the scene."

NYPD arrests 1 for Sheepshead Bay Takeover

Dig deeper:

The NYPD confirmed to FOX 5 NY's Kelly Kennedy that the department has arrested one suspect in connection with the Aug. 22 takeover.

Jamar Gordon, 19, of Freeport, Long Island, has been charged with reckless endangerment and having a dirty or covered license plate.

Neighbors call for more patrols

What's next:

Even with the arrest, neighbors say they want more.

What scares them the most, they say, is that they never know when these takeovers are going to happen. That's why they're calling for the NYPD to increase patrols in the area, to try and prevent the takeovers, instead of responding to them.