Torso found on Queens beach believed to be Irish filmmaker Ross McDonald

A torso discovered on a beach in Queens is thought to belong to Irish filmmaker and photographer Ross McDonald.

Police think the 44-year-old Emmy winner may have drowned, and his remains washed up on Breezy Point beach on Friday.

McDonald was last seen leaving his Brooklyn home on Nov. 4.

A few days later, his bike was found locked up at Fort Tilden Beach.

Investigators have not yet released the identity of the person while they wait for DNA testing or a cause of death.