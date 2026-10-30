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What to know about Rep. Mike Lawler: GOP candidate challenged by Democratic newcomer

By Isabella Giardina
FOX 5 NY
2026 Elections
Published October 30, 2026 2:32 PM EDT
Published October 30, 2026 2:32 PM EDT
GOP Rep. Mike Lawler on reelection battle vs. Democrat Cait Conley
GOP Rep. Mike Lawler on reelection battle vs. Democrat Cait Conley

GOP Rep. Mike Lawler on reelection battle vs. Democrat Cait Conley

Incumbent Congressman Mike Lawler is in a heated race with Democrat Cait Conley as he's vying for a third term in office. The battle for NY-17 could help decide which party controls the House of Representatives in January. 

The Brief

    • Congressman Mike Lawler represents New York’s 17th Congressional District, which includes Rockland County, Putnam County and portions of Westchester and Dutchess County.
    • Lawler first won his seat in 2022, becoming the first Republican to defeat a sitting Chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in over 40 years.
    • In the 118th Congress, Rep. Lawler introduced 58 bills, of which one became law.

NEW YORK - Rep. Mike Lawler is seeking reelection to represent New York's 17th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Lawler's background, political career 

Timeline:

Lawler grew up in Rockland County, graduated from Suffern High School and went to Manhattan College.

Lawler and Conley exchange sharp attacks in final debate
Lawler and Conley exchange sharp attacks in final debate

Lawler and Conley exchange sharp attacks in final debate

On October 14, 2026, Republican incumbent Representative Mike Lawler—who is seeking his third term—and Democratic challenger Cait Conley met for their final hour-long debate ahead of the November 3 general election.

Before Congress, Lawler served in the New York State Assembly representing the 97th District, where he served on the Committees on Aging, Banks, Education and Housing. As well as the ranking member on governmental operations.

Lawler first won this seat in 2022 – in 2024, he was one of only three Republicans to win a congressional district that Kamala Harris won.

Career as a congressman 

Dig deeper:

Lawler advocated for the Social Security Fairness Act, which restored full retirement benefits to teachers, police officers, firefighters and other public servants.

He quadrupled the SALT deduction cap to $40,000, which delivered property and income tax relief to over 90% of Hudson Valley taxpayers.

Lawler renewed the Undetectable Firearms Act, making it illegal to manufacture, import, sell, ship, deliver, possess or transfer any firearm that cannot be detected by standard walk-through metal detectors.

1-on-1 with Zohran Mamdani, Rep. Mike Lawler | Politics Unusual
1-on-1 with Zohran Mamdani, Rep. Mike Lawler | Politics Unusual

1-on-1 with Zohran Mamdani, Rep. Mike Lawler | Politics Unusual

In this episode of Politics Unusual after an unusual upset in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, FOX 5 NY?s Morgan McKay speaks one-on-one with Zohran Mamdani on his promises, campaign rivals and non-endorsements from New York Democratic leadership. Plus, she gets the GOP take from Rep. Mike Lawler, who is still weighing a run for New York governor. Also, we checked in on New Jersey sports betting.

Running against Cait Conley for NY-17 Congressional District

The other side:

Cait Conley is a Democrat running for New York's 17th Congressional district, currently represented by Lawler. This is Conley's first run for elective office.

Campaign promises 

What they're saying:

Lawler’s platform focuses heavily on economic relief by pledging to deliver tax relief, reduce energy and healthcare costs, improve housing affordability and eliminate wasteful federal spending. 

His safety priorities center on supporting law enforcement, curbing local crime, securing the border, supporting immigration reform and safeguarding parental rights in education. 

Rep. Lawler on attacks on Israel
Rep. Lawler on attacks on Israel

Rep. Lawler on attacks on Israel

Congressman Mike Lawler joined Good Day New York to discuss the latest situation with the Israel-Hamas war.

On social and rights policy, he advocates for protecting IVF treatments, finding middle ground on abortion, supporting responsible gun safety laws and preserving the local environment. 

Finally, Lawler emphasizes ensuring a strong national defense and military preparedness and continued strategic support for Israel. 

The Source: This article includes information from Rep. Mike Lawler's campaign website and social media profiles. 

2026 ElectionsPoliticsNew York