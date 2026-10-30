What to know about Rep. Mike Lawler: GOP candidate challenged by Democratic newcomer

The Brief Congressman Mike Lawler represents New York’s 17th Congressional District, which includes Rockland County, Putnam County and portions of Westchester and Dutchess County. Lawler first won his seat in 2022, becoming the first Republican to defeat a sitting Chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in over 40 years. In the 118th Congress, Rep. Lawler introduced 58 bills, of which one became law.



Rep. Mike Lawler is seeking reelection to represent New York's 17th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Lawler's background, political career

Timeline:

Lawler grew up in Rockland County, graduated from Suffern High School and went to Manhattan College.

Before Congress, Lawler served in the New York State Assembly representing the 97th District, where he served on the Committees on Aging, Banks, Education and Housing. As well as the ranking member on governmental operations.

Lawler first won this seat in 2022 – in 2024, he was one of only three Republicans to win a congressional district that Kamala Harris won.

Career as a congressman

Dig deeper:

Lawler advocated for the Social Security Fairness Act, which restored full retirement benefits to teachers, police officers, firefighters and other public servants.

He quadrupled the SALT deduction cap to $40,000, which delivered property and income tax relief to over 90% of Hudson Valley taxpayers.

Lawler renewed the Undetectable Firearms Act, making it illegal to manufacture, import, sell, ship, deliver, possess or transfer any firearm that cannot be detected by standard walk-through metal detectors.

Running against Cait Conley for NY-17 Congressional District

The other side:

Cait Conley is a Democrat running for New York's 17th Congressional district, currently represented by Lawler. This is Conley's first run for elective office.

Campaign promises

What they're saying:

Lawler’s platform focuses heavily on economic relief by pledging to deliver tax relief, reduce energy and healthcare costs, improve housing affordability and eliminate wasteful federal spending.

His safety priorities center on supporting law enforcement, curbing local crime, securing the border, supporting immigration reform and safeguarding parental rights in education.

On social and rights policy, he advocates for protecting IVF treatments, finding middle ground on abortion, supporting responsible gun safety laws and preserving the local environment.

Finally, Lawler emphasizes ensuring a strong national defense and military preparedness and continued strategic support for Israel.