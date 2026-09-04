Queens neighborhood concerned after multiple car break-ins caught on camera
QUEENS - Multiple car break-ins and attempted break-ins have been caught on security camera in the same neighborhood in Rego Park in recent months.
What we know:
Residents living near 62nd Drive and 102nd Street say their neighborhood has seen repeated break-in attempts.
Arsen Gurgov says his home security camera has recorded several break-ins dating back to at least July, showing people breaking the windows of expensive cars and stealing people's belongings.
What they're saying:
While Gurgov's property hasn't been targeted, he told FOX 5 NY that he and his neighbors are worried abotu the concerning trend.
"We are all terrified," Gurgov said.
Another neighbor, Vladimir Tamayeff says the break-ins "have been an occurrence in the last few months.
Neighbors say they're hoping for more police patrols in the area.
What's next:
The NYPD tells FOX 5 NY that officers are investigating at least two recent break-ins in the neighborhood, both connected to the same address.
The Source: Information in this story is from reporting by FOX 5 NY's Stephanie Bertini, who interviewed residents in the Rego Park section of Queens, and a statement from the NYPD on its investigation into car break-ins in the neighborhood.