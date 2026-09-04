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Queens neighborhood concerned after multiple car break-ins caught on camera

By
FOX 5 NY
Rego Park
Published September 4, 2026 10:44 PM EDT
Published September 4, 2026 10:44 PM EDT
Queens neighborhood concerned over recent car break-ins
Queens neighborhood concerned over recent car break-ins

Queens neighborhood concerned over recent car break-ins

Residents in Rego Park, Queens, are on edge after surveillance cameras captured multiple recent car break-ins in the neighborhood.

The Brief

    • Residents in Rigo Park say they're concerned over recent car break-ins in the neighborhood.
    • The NYPD says they're investigating at least two break-ins connected to the same neighborhood address.
    • Neighbors say they want increased police patrols.

QUEENS - Multiple car break-ins and attempted break-ins have been caught on security camera in the same neighborhood in Rego Park in recent months.

What we know:

Residents living near 62nd Drive and 102nd Street say their neighborhood has seen repeated break-in attempts.  

Arsen Gurgov says his home security camera has recorded several break-ins dating back to at least July, showing people breaking the windows of expensive cars and stealing people's belongings.

What they're saying:

While Gurgov's property hasn't been targeted, he told FOX 5 NY that he and his neighbors are worried abotu the concerning trend.

"We are all terrified," Gurgov said.

Another neighbor, Vladimir Tamayeff says the break-ins "have been an occurrence in the last few months.

Neighbors say they're hoping for more police patrols in the area.

What's next:

The NYPD tells FOX 5 NY that officers are investigating at least two recent break-ins in the neighborhood, both connected to the same address.

The Source: Information in this story is from reporting by FOX 5 NY's Stephanie Bertini, who interviewed residents in the Rego Park section of Queens, and a statement from the NYPD on its investigation into car break-ins in the neighborhood.

Rego ParkCrime and Public Safety