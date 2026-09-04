Queens neighborhood concerned after multiple car break-ins caught on camera

The Brief Residents in Rigo Park say they're concerned over recent car break-ins in the neighborhood. The NYPD says they're investigating at least two break-ins connected to the same neighborhood address. Neighbors say they want increased police patrols.



Multiple car break-ins and attempted break-ins have been caught on security camera in the same neighborhood in Rego Park in recent months.

What we know:

Residents living near 62nd Drive and 102nd Street say their neighborhood has seen repeated break-in attempts.

Arsen Gurgov says his home security camera has recorded several break-ins dating back to at least July, showing people breaking the windows of expensive cars and stealing people's belongings.

What they're saying:

While Gurgov's property hasn't been targeted, he told FOX 5 NY that he and his neighbors are worried abotu the concerning trend.

"We are all terrified," Gurgov said.

Another neighbor, Vladimir Tamayeff says the break-ins "have been an occurrence in the last few months.

Neighbors say they're hoping for more police patrols in the area.

What's next:

The NYPD tells FOX 5 NY that officers are investigating at least two recent break-ins in the neighborhood, both connected to the same address.