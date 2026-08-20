Publix frozen berry recall gets FDA’s most serious classification. What the recall levels mean

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The Brief A recall involving frozen GreenWise blueberries and mixed berries has been classified as Class I by the FDA. The products were sold at Publix stores in Virginia and seven other states. Class I is the FDA’s most serious recall category — but what does that designation actually mean?



The FDA has classified a recall of Publix frozen organic blueberries and mixed berries as Class I, its most serious recall category, over possible E. coli contamination.

What products are recalled?

What we know:

Publix has recalled every lot of these GreenWise Organic frozen berry products:

GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries, 10-ounce packages, UPC 41415-06453

GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries, 48-ounce packages, UPC 41415-12053

GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries, 10-ounce packages, UPC 41415-06753

GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries, 48-ounce packages, UPC 41415-12153

The products were distributed to Publix stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, according to the FDA.

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What do FDA recall classes mean?

Dig deeper:

The FDA uses three recall classifications to describe the potential health risk tied to a recalled product.

Class I recalls

A Class I recall is the FDA’s most serious designation. It means there is a reasonable probability that using or being exposed to a recalled product could cause serious health consequences or death.

The Publix frozen berry recall is classified as Class I.

Class II recalls

A Class II recall means using or being exposed to a product may cause temporary or medically reversible health consequences. The chance of serious health consequences is remote.

Class III recalls

A Class III recall means using or being exposed to a product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences.

Why are the berries being recalled?

What they're saying:

The products may be contaminated with E. coli O145:H28, a type of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli.

The FDA and CDC are investigating an outbreak linked to frozen organic blueberries. As of the FDA’s latest update, 12 illnesses and four hospitalizations had been reported in Florida and Georgia. No deaths had been reported.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection can include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea and vomiting. The FDA said symptoms can begin within a few days of consuming contaminated food or up to nine days later.

What should customers do?

Why you should care:

The FDA says customers should not eat, sell or serve the recalled berries.

Check freezers for the products and either throw them away or return them to Publix for a refund. The agency also advises cleaning and sanitizing containers or surfaces that may have touched the recalled products.

Anyone who ate the recalled berries and develops symptoms consistent with an E. coli infection should contact a health care provider.