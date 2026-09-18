Man allegedly performed lewd act on 14-year-old girl on Brooklyn MTA bus, NYPD says

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The Brief The NYPD is searching for a man accused of performing a lewd act on a 14-year-old girl aboard a Brooklyn MTA bus. The incident occurred Tuesday afternoon on a B63 bus near 5th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway. The teenage victim was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, and police are asking the public for tips.



Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual abuse incident on a Brooklyn MTA bus earlier this week.

What we know:

The incident was reported on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at around 5:55 p.m. aboard a B63 bus traveling near 5th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn.

According to preliminary information, an unidentified man performed a lewd act on a 14-year-old girl who was riding the bus. The victim was taken to a local hospital for evaluation following the incident.

What you can do:

Investigators have released photos depicting the suspect in an effort to identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. Tips can also be submitted online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept strictly confidential.