Man allegedly performed lewd act on 14-year-old girl on Brooklyn MTA bus, NYPD says
BROOKLYN - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man wanted in connection with a sexual abuse incident on a Brooklyn MTA bus earlier this week.
What we know:
The incident was reported on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at around 5:55 p.m. aboard a B63 bus traveling near 5th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn.
According to preliminary information, an unidentified man performed a lewd act on a 14-year-old girl who was riding the bus. The victim was taken to a local hospital for evaluation following the incident.
What you can do:
Investigators have released photos depicting the suspect in an effort to identify him.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. Tips can also be submitted online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept strictly confidential.
The Source: This article was written using information from the New York City Police Department.