Partial building collapse in the Bronx leads to 2 injured, FDNY reports
THE BRONX - A partial building collapse in the Bronx has left two people injured, according to the FDNY.
2 injured in Bronx partial building collapse
What we know:
The FDNY received a call at 1:55 p.m. earlier today, Sept. 8, regarding a partial building collapse at 475 Willis Avenue, between East 146th and East 147th Streets.
Firefighters removed one person from the collapse; emergency services took two people to the hospital.
The city's Department of Buildings is currently on the scene and investigating the situation.
What we don't know:
It is not yet known what could have caused the partial collapse of the building.
The identities of the injured civilians are also not known at this time.
The Source: This article includes information provided by the FDNY and a statement provided by New York City's Department of Buildings.