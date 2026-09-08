Partial building collapse in the Bronx leads to 2 injured, FDNY reports

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The Brief A partial building collapse in the Bronx has left two people injured, according to the FDNY. It is not yet known what could have caused the partial collapse of the building. The identities of the injured civilians are also not known at this time.



A partial building collapse in the Bronx has left two people injured, according to the FDNY.

2 injured in Bronx partial building collapse

What we know:

The FDNY received a call at 1:55 p.m. earlier today, Sept. 8, regarding a partial building collapse at 475 Willis Avenue, between East 146th and East 147th Streets.

Firefighters removed one person from the collapse; emergency services took two people to the hospital.

The city's Department of Buildings is currently on the scene and investigating the situation.

What we don't know:

It is not yet known what could have caused the partial collapse of the building.

The identities of the injured civilians are also not known at this time.