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Partial building collapse in the Bronx leads to 2 injured, FDNY reports

By
FOX 5 NY
Bronx
Published September 8, 2026 2:47 PM EDT
Published September 8, 2026 2:47 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • A partial building collapse in the Bronx has left two people injured, according to the FDNY.
    • It is not yet known what could have caused the partial collapse of the building.
    • The identities of the injured civilians are also not known at this time.

THE BRONX - A partial building collapse in the Bronx has left two people injured, according to the FDNY.

2 injured in Bronx partial building collapse

What we know:

The FDNY received a call at 1:55 p.m. earlier today, Sept. 8, regarding a partial building collapse at 475 Willis Avenue, between East 146th and East 147th Streets.

Firefighters removed one person from the collapse; emergency services took two people to the hospital.

The city's Department of Buildings is currently on the scene and investigating the situation.

What we don't know:

It is not yet known what could have caused the partial collapse of the building.

The identities of the injured civilians are also not known at this time.

The Source: This article includes information provided by the FDNY and a statement provided by New York City's Department of Buildings.

Bronx