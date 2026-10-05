1 dead, 1 critically injured in 3-car crash on Ocean Parkway in Gravesend, Brooklyn

The Brief A 62-year-old driver was killed and a passenger was critically hurt in a 3-car hit-and-run overnight on Ocean Parkway near Avenue S in Gravesend, Brooklyn, the NYPD said. According to police, an Audi A5 rear-ended a Toyota Camry, sending it into a Toyota RAV4. Both the Camry and RAV4 then veered off the road and crashed into trees. The driver of the Audi abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, according to investigators.



A 62-year-old man was killed and a passenger was critically injured in a multi-car hit-and-run crash in Gravesend, Brooklyn, early Monday morning, according to police.

Ocean Parkway fatal crash

What we know:

The three-car collision happened just after midnight in the area of Ocean Parkway and Avenue S, the NYPD said.

According to investigators, the chain-reaction crash started when the driver of an Audi A5 rear-ended a Toyota Camry, sending the Camry into a Toyota RAV4. Both the Camry and the RAV4 then veered off the road and crashed into trees.

The vehicles were traveling south on Ocean Parkway, officials said.

Emergency responders transported the 62-year-old driver of the Camry to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His passenger, a 39-year-old woman, sustained severe head and neck injuries. She was listed in critical condition.

The 25-year-old driver of the RAV4 suffered minor injuries and was treated by EMS at the scene.

Driver fled scene

Dig deeper:

Police said the unidentified driver of the Audi A5 abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene on foot after the crash.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation by the NYPD Highway District Collision Investigation Squad is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Police did not immediately share a description of the driver of the Audi A5.

The names of the crash victims have not been released by officials at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online here or on social media @NYPDTips.