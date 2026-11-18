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The Brief An NYPD source has confirmed that an NYU student was sexually assaulted near campus housing. Police have confirmed that they responded to a 19-year-old female who had been sexually assaulted on Sunday, Nov. 15, at Bleecker Street and Mercer Street. The identities of both the student and the perpetrator are not known at this time.



An NYPD source has confirmed that an NYU student was sexually assaulted on campus housing.

19-year-old sexually assaulted

What we know:

Police have confirmed that they responded to a 19-year-old female who had been sexually assaulted on Sunday, Nov. 15, at Bleecker Street and Mercer Street.

FOX 5 NY's Kendall Green confirmed through an NYPD source that the woman is a student at New York University.

What we don't know:

The identities of both the student and the perpetrator are not known at this time.

Sources at NYU confirmed that the alleged perpetrator is not a member of the university's community.

What they're saying:

The university provided this statement in response:

"The safety and wellbeing of our students will always come first. Our focus is supporting our community and assisting the NYPD in its investigation. We strictly protect the privacy of anyone who comes forward."