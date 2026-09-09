2 stabbed in Hell's Kitchen, NYPD say

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The Brief Police say that two people were stabbed in Hell's Kitchen earlier today, Sept. 9. Both people were taken to Morningside Hospital – the man was transported while in critical condition. The identities of the two victims and whoever may have stabbed them are not known.



Police say that two people were stabbed in Hell's Kitchen earlier today, Sept. 9.

2 stabbed in Hell's Kitchen

What we know:

The NYPD report that police found a 35-year-old woman with stab wounds at 400 West 47th Street.

A man in his 30s was also found in the area with stab wounds.

Both people were taken to Morningside Hospital – the man was transported while in critical condition.

Police say that there are no arrests at this time, and an investigation is currently ongoing.

What we don't know:

The identities of the two victims and whoever may have stabbed them are not known.

Any potential motive for the incident is also not known.