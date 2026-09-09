2 stabbed in Hell's Kitchen, NYPD say
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HELL'S KITCHEN - Police say that two people were stabbed in Hell's Kitchen earlier today, Sept. 9.
2 stabbed in Hell's Kitchen
What we know:
The NYPD report that police found a 35-year-old woman with stab wounds at 400 West 47th Street.
A man in his 30s was also found in the area with stab wounds.
Both people were taken to Morningside Hospital – the man was transported while in critical condition.
Police say that there are no arrests at this time, and an investigation is currently ongoing.
What we don't know:
The identities of the two victims and whoever may have stabbed them are not known.
Any potential motive for the incident is also not known.
The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.