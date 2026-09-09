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2 stabbed in Hell's Kitchen, NYPD say

By
FOX 5 NY
Crime and Public Safety
Published September 9, 2026 4:43 PM EDT
Published September 9, 2026 4:43 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • Police say that two people were stabbed in Hell's Kitchen earlier today, Sept. 9.
    • Both people were taken to Morningside Hospital – the man was transported while in critical condition.
    • The identities of the two victims and whoever may have stabbed them are not known.

HELL'S KITCHEN - Police say that two people were stabbed in Hell's Kitchen earlier today, Sept. 9.

2 stabbed in Hell's Kitchen

What we know:

The NYPD report that police found a 35-year-old woman with stab wounds at 400 West 47th Street.

A man in his 30s was also found in the area with stab wounds.

Both people were taken to Morningside Hospital – the man was transported while in critical condition.

Police say that there are no arrests at this time, and an investigation is currently ongoing.

What we don't know:

The identities of the two victims and whoever may have stabbed them are not known.

Any potential motive for the incident is also not known.

The Source: This article includes information provided by the NYPD.

Crime and Public Safety