Veterans Day 2026 deals: Where veterans can get free meals and discounts

The Brief To honor those who have served and are still serving, many businesses offer discounts and special deals on Veterans Day to honor and give thanks. Numerous restaurants offer free meals and several stores offer special discounts. Most deals require proof of military service, so remember to bring valid military proof of service.



Veterans Day is celebrated each year to honor the men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. To honor and thank veterans for their service and sacrifice, many businesses offer discounts and special deals.

The history of Veterans Day

FILE - Soldiers from Ft. Lee, Virginia help mark Veterans Day ceremonies at the World War II Memorial Nov.11, 2011 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Originally known as Armistice Day, it was established to commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of those who served in World War I when the conflict officially ended on the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.



Armistice Day was declared a federal holiday in 1938 and, following both World War II and the Korean War, a movement started to honor all American Veterans and in 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed legislation designating November 11 as Veterans Day.

Tips for Making the Most of Veterans Day dining deals and discounts

To maximize these offers, veterans and active-duty military members should remember the following:

Bring proof of service as it is typically required to redeem offers, so make sure to bring a military ID, VA card, or other documentation.

Check Participation: Some offers are available only at participating locations, so call ahead or check online to ensure the location near you is honoring the deal.

Verify Offer Times: Most promotions are available on Nov. 11, but times vary, and some restaurants have specific hours for their offers.

Veterans Day 2026 food deals

Applebee's

Applebee's is offering veterans and active-duty military service members a special Veterans Day meal on Wednesday, November 11. The offer is for dine-in only and does not include beverage and gratuity. Veterans and active-duty military simply show proof of military service. Proof of service includes U.S. Uniformed Services ID Card, U.S. Uniformed Services Retired ID Card, current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), Veterans organization card (i.e., American Legion, VFW), photograph of yourself in uniform, wearing uniform, DD214 and citation or commendation. Limit 1 meal per U.S. Veteran or Active-Duty Military.

Bar Louie

At Bar Louie, veterans and active-duty military receive a free burger November 10 to 11, excluding the Big Louie. Upgrade to the Impossible Burger for $4. Must show military ID to receive offer. Available for dine-in only.

Biscuit Belly

At Biscuit Belly, enjoy your choice of Bacon Egg & Cheese, Sausage Egg & Cheese, or Chicken Biscuit sandwich plus hot drip coffee or fountain drink; dine-in only, all locations.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

On Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse is thanking current and former military members with a free Chocolate Chunk Pizookie with dine-in at all locations. The thank-you continues from November 12 through December 14 with a free appetizer with the purchase of any regular-priced entrée.

Bob Evans

Bob Evans is honoring those who serve. On Veterans Day, November 11, 2026, veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal from their special Veterans Day menu. The offer is dine-in only and is not valid with other offers, discounts or coupons. Beverages and gratuity not included. Tax additional where applicable.



Veterans and active duty military show proof of military service, which includes:

US Uniformed Services ID Card

US Uniformed Services Retired Card

Current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES)

Veterans organization card (e.g., American Legion, VFW)

Photograph of yourself in uniform, wearing uniform

DD214 and citation or commendation

Bombshells

At Bombshells on Veterans Day, Nov 11, veterans eat free and active-duty service members get 20% off, dine-in only. To redeem the offer, simply present one valid form of military identification, such as a U.S. Uniformed Services or Retired ID Card, a current Leave and Earnings Statement, a veterans organization card (like the American Legion or VFW), or a military discharge form (DD214).

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill is inviting veterans, active-duty and retired military members, first responders and their families to join them for dinner on November 11 and make the evening a little more special for those who give so much.

As a thank-you, guests can enjoy a complimentary order of our signature Bang Bang Shrimp and a nonalcoholic beverage at any Bonefish Grill location.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, Bubbakoo’s Burritos is honoring veterans and active-duty military members with a free chicken or beef burrito or bowl. The offer is available all day in-restaurant with a valid military ID and no purchase is required. The offer is valid for in-restaurant orders only, with additional charges for modifiers and add-ons.

Chili's

At Chili's on November 11, 2026, all veterans and active military members can get a free meal. Available in-restaurant only for select items. Please call ahead to your local Chili's if you have any questions.

Chipotle

On Veterans Day, Chipotle is honoring active-duty service members and veterans with free chips and their choice of guac, Queso Blanco or salsa with a $5 purchase. Guests can choose between Chipotle’s classic chips or new Chili Lime Chips. Must show valid proof of military or veteran status — valid military ID, VA-issued veteran ID/health ID, a state-issued ID with a Veteran designation or discharge paperwork — at checkout.

Circle K

At Circle K, veterans and current armed service members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee on Nov. 11, 2026 with a military ID.

Cracker Barrel

On November 11, Cracker Barrel is honoring all veterans and active-duty military nationwide with a complimentary Sunrise Pancake Special at participating Cracker Barrel locations nationwide. In addition, veterans and active-duty military can take advantage of discounts in the Old Country Store including 25% off Cracker Barrel’s retail military collection through Nov. 12 and BOGO on select Duke Cannon items through Nov. 30.

Dave & Buster's

Veterans and active-duty military personnel can enjoy unlimited gameplay all day at Dave & Buster's with a valid military or veteran ID. Gameplay does not earn tickets and excludes purple swipe games. Veterans and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a complimentary dessert during their visit and, beyond Veterans Day, Dave & Buster’s offers veterans and active-duty military personnel 15% off food and beverages every day, all year long.

Denny's

On Veterans Day, November 11, Denny's is offering active, non-active, and retired military personnel a free Original Grand Slam in honor of those who have served the nation. Free Original Grand Slam on Nov. 11, 2026 from 5am-noon local time. Includes active, non-active and retired military personnel. Dine in only. Must show valid Military ID or DD-214. At participating Denny’s restaurants. Selection and prices may vary. Not valid for online orders. While supplies last. Beverage not included. No substitutions.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

In honor of Veterans Day, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering a free Pulled Pork Sandwich on Wednesday, Nov. 11 to military veterans and active-duty personnel, as a gesture of appreciation for those who have served our country. The offer is available in-restaurant for dine-in or carry out with valid military ID. Limit one Pulled Pork Sandwich per guest for the day

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Einstein Bros. Bagels is offering veterans and active-duty military a free coffee and bagel & shmear, all day on Wednesday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day. The offer includes any size hot or iced coffee and any bagel with any shmear at participating Einstein Bros. Bagels locations. Guests must mention the offer when ordering in the bakery. Valid in bakery only, no loyalty membership, reward or digital offer required.

Fat Rosie's

On Wednesday, November 11, veterans can enjoy 50% off entrées when dining at Fat Rosie's. Guests simply need to present a valid Veterans ID to take advantage of the offer.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

On Veterans Day, November 11, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is thanking active and retired military guests with a Buy One, Get One Free entrée offer, available in restaurants only. Guests can enjoy signature wood-fired favorites like Roasted Garlic Sirloin, Firebirds Roasted Chicken, Baby Back Ribs, Wood Grilled Salmon, and Shrimp & Grits.

Firehouse Subs

For Veterans Day, Firehouse Subs is offering an in-store-only BOGO: Buy any sub, any size, and get one free sub deal for all veterans and active-duty military personnel with a valid military ID. Firehouse Subs was founded by firefighters, and its Public Safety Foundation also supports military veterans

Ford's Garage

Ford's Garage is honoring U.S. military veterans and active-duty service members with a complimentary meal at participating restaurants nationwide on November 11, 2026, at participating Ford's Garage locations for dine-in only. Valid state or federal service identification required. One offer per eligible veteran or active-duty military member.

Eligible guests can enjoy their choice of:

A free American Standard Burger entrée, a classic Ford's Garage favorite.

Up to $16 off any other entrée on the menu.

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana

On Wednesday, November 11, veterans and active-duty military get a free small cheese pizza across all Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana locations. This offer is for dine-in only, and is for one time use. Proper identification is required.

Friendly's

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, Friendly’s is inviting all active and retired military service members to enjoy a free burger with cheese, fries and a beverage from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at all 87 locations. The offer is dine-in only with a valid military ID or honorable discharge card, and certain restrictions apply.

Golden Corral

Golden Corral is honoring veterans with a Military Appreciation Night. On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. until close at participating Golden Corral restaurants, all veterans, active duty, reserves, and National Guard members will receive a free "Thank You" dinner. Dine-in only.

Grimaldi’s Pizzeria

On Veterans Day, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria is serving up a little extra thanks to those who’ve served. While all military members can enjoy 15% off year-round, the pizzeria is offering 25% off on November 11 for all active, retired and off-duty military members with a valid military ID at all locations.

Hawaiian Bros

On Veterans Day, Hawaiian Bros is offering a Free Classic Plate Lunch for active military and veterans.

Honey Dew Donuts

On Wednesday, November 11, Honey Dew is once again proud to honor the brave men and women who have served our country with a small gesture of gratitude, a free coffee (any size) for all Veterans, available at Honey Dew locations on Veterans Day. Find a Location Near You

Hot Dog on a Stick

On Veterans Day, Hot Dog on a Stick is honoring those who have served by offering a free 16 oz. Original Lemonade for veterans and active-duty military members at participating locations nationwide. The offer can be redeemed in-store with a valid military ID. No purchase is necessary.

In-N-Out Burger

On Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, In-N-Out Burger will is showing its appreciation for all Veterans, Active Duty Military, Reserves, and National Guard, by offering a complimentary meal, including any burger, fries, and beverage on In-N-Out Burger’s menu. All current and former members of the U.S. military will also receive a special-edition Veterans Day decal.

U.S. veterans and active duty military are respectfully asked to present proof of military service to receive the complimentary made-to-order meal of choice offered at all In-N-Out Burger locations.

Keke’s Breakfast Cafe

On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, from 7:00 A.M. to 2:30 P.M., veterans and active military members with valid ID can enjoy a free Two Egg Classic Combo at all participating Keke’s Breakfast Cafe locations. No purchase is required; offer is valid for dine-in only (limit one per eligible guest; beverages and substitutions are not included).

Lazy Dog Restaurants

On November 11, Lazy Dog is honoring active-duty military, veterans, retirees and reserve and National Guard members with a complimentary Fireside Favorites entrée, personal-sized dessert and soda. Guests can choose from six entrées: Fried Chicken Dinner, Grilled Shrimp Tacos, Fettuccine Alfredo, All-American Burger, Mediterranean Chicken and the new Honey Miso Chicken.

Logan's Roadhouse

Logan's Roadhouse is saving a seat for those who've served this Veterans Day, and lunch is on the house. On Wednesday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., veterans and active-duty military members can enjoy a free entrée from a special five-item menu featuring mesquite-grilled Steak Tips, BBQ Grilled Pork Chop, Hand-Breaded Chicken Tenders, Chopped Steak and the All-American Cheeseburger. The offer is valid for dine-in only with military ID or proof of service at participating corporate-operated restaurants.

LongHorn Steakhouse

On Nov. 11, LongHorn Steakhouse is thanking veterans and active-duty service members with a special thank-you: 10% off your meal plus a free appetizer or dessert. No coupon to print and no code to enter — just show valid military ID and the discount is applied to your check at participating locations. Find the closest location at LongHornSteakhouse.com .

Manthey Hospitality & Yacht StarShip

Manthey Hospitality salutes the brave men and women who have served our country. In gratitude, Veterans and Active Military ride free aboard Yacht StarShip, Pirate Water Taxi, and the Lost Pearl Pirate Ship this Veteran’s Day.

Guests can book online in advance using promo code VETERAN and present military ID or DD214 upon check-in.

Manthey Hospitality & Pirate Water Taxi

Manthey Hospitality & Pirate Water Taxi are honoring veterans and active military with a free ride Sunday, November 8 through Wednesday, November 11. Book online with promo code VETERAN and show proof of service when boarding.

Metro Diner

Metro Diner is showing its appreciation on Veterans Day with 50% off a meal for active-duty and retired military members with a valid military ID. Guests can enjoy home-style favorites like Iron City Meatloaf, Chicken Pot Pie and the diner's famous Fried Chicken & Waffles. Metro Diner also honors veterans year-round with a 10% discount.

Miami Grill

Miami Grill is saluting veterans and military service members with 20% off their meal at participating locations. Guests can enjoy signature favorites, including Philly cheese steaks, juicy burgers, crispy wings and more. Proof of military service required. Discount applies to the eligible military member's meal only. Not valid for delivery, app or online orders.

Ojos Locos Sports Cantina

Ojos Locos Sports Cantina is thanking those who have served with special offers on fan-favorite wings and ice-cold cerveza. On Wednesday, Nov. 11, guests can enjoy buy six, get six free bone-in wings. Beyond Veterans Day, Ojos Locos proudly honors those who serve with an everyday military discount. Active-duty and retired military personnel receive 50% off full-priced food purchases when wearing their uniform or 25% off with a valid military ID.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse is celebrating military service members and veterans with two offers honoring the Marine Corps Birthday on Nov. 10 and Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

FREE Bloomin’ Onion & Beverage, November 10-11: Military service members and veterans can enjoy a complimentary Bloomin’ Onion and a Coca-Cola beverage. No purchase or military ID is required; guests simply identify themselves as military service members or veterans to their Outback team member.

FREE Hero’s Meal for a future visit: Military guests who dine in and order the Bloom & Bevvy on November 10 or 11 and are current Dine Rewards members or enroll during their visit will receive a complimentary Hero’s Meal reward, redeemable from November 16, 2026–May 2, 2027.

Pilot

On Veterans Day, November 11, 2026, veterans and active-duty service members verified through ID.me may claim a complimentary sandwich and coffee or fountain drink in the Pilot app at participating Pilot and Flying J locations. Year-round, Pilot offers savings to verified service members and their families through the Pilot app, including 10% off food and beverages.

Perkins

Participating Perkins locations are treating active-duty military personnel and veterans to a free Magnificent Seven® Breakfast Meal on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, with a valid military ID.

Playa Bowls

On Wednesday, November 11, Playa Bowls is offering 50% off bowls to all veterans, active-duty and retired military personnel at all shops nationwide. The offer is available in-shop only with a valid military ID. Guests can choose from Playa's selection of made-to-order açaí, pitaya, coconut, mango and green bowls, topped with fresh fruit, granola and drizzles.

Pluckers

On Wednesday, November 11, veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free meal at all 34 Pluckers locations across Texas. The meal includes an entrée and side, up to a $17 value, with a valid ID.

Potawatomi Casino Hotel

On Wednesday, November 11, Potawatomi Casino Hotel in Milwaukee invites all active-duty military personnel and veterans to enjoy a complimentary drip coffee and pastry at Cream City Coffee Co. located near the skywalk, along with one free order of street tacos from Taco Spot located in Marketplace. Eligible guests must show proof of service to redeem the offer.

Red Lobster

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, Red Lobster is thanking veterans, active-duty military members and reservists for their service with a FREE Shrimp & Chips meal at participating restaurants nationwide. Dine in at a participating Red Lobster restaurant and present a valid military ID or other proof of service. One complimentary meal per eligible guest. Beverages, tax and gratuity not included.

Red Robin

Red Robin is thanking veterans and active-duty military this Veterans Day with a complimentary meal. Veterans and active-duty military members with a valid military ID or proof of service can receive a Red’s Big Tavern Burger with a bottomless side on Nov. 11, at participating Red Robin locations with valid military ID for dine-in only.

In addition, throughout November, guests can participate in Red Robin’s "Buy a Veteran a Gift Card" program by purchasing a gift card at participating restaurants, which will be donated to local veteran organizations to provide meals for veterans in communities across the country.

Ruby Tuesday

At Ruby Tuesday, U.S. veterans and all active-duty, Reserve and National Guard service members get a free Everyday Fresh Meal by showing proof of military service. That includes a choice of one of 13 select entrées + The Garden Bar + a bottomless drink. Valid Wednesday, November 11, 2026, for dine-in only at participating locations.

Smoothie King

At Smoothie King, veterans and active-duty military personnel who present a valid active military ID can enjoy a FREE 20 oz. delicious and nutritious smoothie of their choice from three fan favorites: Strawberry X-Treme, Blueberry Heaven or Vanilla Slim-N-Trim.

Sonny's BBQ

In honor of Veterans Day, Sonny’s BBQ is showing its appreciation for those who have served by offering veterans a FREE Pork Big Deal on November 11. The meal includes a pulled or sliced pork sandwich served on a bun or garlic bread, a choice of Sidekick (side dish), and a drink.

Tijuana Flats

On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at Tijuana Flats, veterans and active-duty military members can enjoy 50% off an adult entrée for in-store orders with a valid ID and a minimum purchase of $9.99. Guests must mention promo code VETDAY26 at checkout; discount applies to the lowest-priced adult entrée on the check.

Yardbird

To honor veterans for their service, Yardbird is offering a complimentary appetizer to any veteran who dines in on November 11 with a valid military ID.

Veterans Day 2026 Discounts

Academy Sports

From Oct. 30 to Nov. 11, 2016, at Academy Sports + Outdoos, military and first responders can take 10% off their entire purchase online or in‑store. To redeem the offer, you must verify your status with ID.me. The discount is not valid on YETI products, deer corn, clearance, hot deals, licenses, services, gift cards, sales tax, shipping & handling, exchanges, store credit, previous purchases, and more.

All Seasons Uniforms

All Seasons Uniforms, a leading provider of uniforms and professional apparel across a wide range of industries, is offering military veterans a 10% discount on everything from corporate apparel to workwear.

Camp Bow Wow Dulles South

Camp Bow Wow Dulles South in Chantilly, Virginia, is honoring veterans and active-duty military members with a complimentary day of dog daycare this Veterans Day. The offer is available to both new and returning Campers, with new Campers required to meet standard vaccination requirements and complete an initial interview.

Food Lion

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, Food Lion will thank active-duty military personnel and veterans for their service and dedication with a 10% discount. To receive the discount, customers and their families should present their MVP card and military identification at checkout.

Great Clips

Each year on Nov. 11, Great Clips provides veterans and active service members a free haircut, or a free haircut card for a future visit. Service members and veterans can visit any U.S. Great Clips salon for a free haircut and non-military customers can visit a salon on November 11 and receive a free haircut card to give to a service member or veteran as a way of saying thank you. Find a salon

Legoland Florida

LEGOLAND Florida Resort is offering military, veterans, law enforcement officers, emergency medical services (EMS) personnel, EMTs, firefighters, FREE entry to LEGOLAND Florida. In addition, save 50% on tickets for up to 6 guests visiting with the service member.

The offer is valid for visits from October 1–November 30, 2026.

ModWash

ModWash is honoring those who dedicate their lives to serving and protecting our communities with a special offer available through Veterans Day. All new customers at any location can purchase their first month of membership for the price of a single wash. In addition, veterans receive 10% off renewals throughout the year. Visit your local ModWash, with 134 locations in 12 states, for full details.

Off-Grid Source

Off-Grid Source offers military members and veterans 5% off solar kits, battery storage, and backup power products year-round.

Priority Tire

Priority Tire offers eligible military members and veterans 5% off tire purchases year-round, verified through ID.me.

Publix

In honor of our veterans, and as a token of appreciation for their service, Publix is offering veterans, active military and their families a 10% discount on their groceries on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11. This discount can be redeemed with the cashier at the register or the associate attendant at the self-checkout lanes.

To receive the discount, customers must present a

veteran or military ID card

discharge documents or

driver’s license with veteran designation.

This discount is for in-store purchases only. Prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, postage stamps and money services are excluded. Customers are responsible for all applicable taxes.

Retro Fitness

In honor of Veterans Day on November 11, Retro Fitness is spotlighting its HERO membership offer, providing $0 enrollment fees and $0 annual fees for veterans, active-duty military members and first responders across all membership tiers, including Ultimate, Core and Flex.

The offer is available at all Retro Fitness locations nationwide, and eligible individuals can sign up in-club with valid identification.

Target

From Nov. 5–11, Target is offering military community members 20% off store wide. To use the offer, you must verify your military status through the Target Circle Military Appreciation program.

The Joint Chiropractic

Through its Military Appreciation Program, The Joint Chiropractic offers eligible military members, veterans, and their families:

A $19 New Patient Special, regularly $29

$10 in monthly savings on Wellness Plans

Special military pricing on packages of 6, 10 and 20 visits (pricing and savings vary by location)

Eligibility and offer details at thejoint.com/military

Tractor Supply

On Veterans Day, November 11, Tractor Supply Company's Hometown Heroes Days recognizes military service members and veterans with a 10% discount in stores and online. The Hometown Heroes extends beyond these special days. Through Tractor Supply’s Neighbor’s Club rewards program, verified military service members, veterans and first responders receive automatic Preferred Plus Neighbor status, including 2% back on everyday purchases, free shipping on orders over $29 and three quarterly reward credits that can be used toward a delivery, trailer rental or pet wash.

Walgreens

In celebration of Veterans Day, Walgreens is proud to recognize veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families with 20% off eligible regular-priced items in-store nationwide. This offer is available in stores Nov. 8 – 11 for customers with a valid military ID or proof of service who are members of myWalgreens.

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Walgreens stores and pharmacies will operate during their regular business hours. Customers can visit Walgreens store locator to confirm hours for their local store and pharmacy.

Winn-Dixie

On Veterans Day, November 11, Winn-Dixie is honoring America’s military heroes with an 11% discount for veterans and active-duty service members. Customers who present valid military or veteran identification can receive the discount on qualifying in-store purchases at Winn-Dixie grocery stores. Additionally, TWDC and the Winn-Dixie Gives Foundation, in partnership with DLJ Produce, will donate 5 cents to the USO for every pound of Razzle Dazzle Premium Grapes sold at Winn-Dixie stores across Florida and southern Georgia through Nov. 11, for a total donation of up to $50,000.