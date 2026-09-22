NYPD searching for suspect after 14-year-old boy shot and killed at Queens apartment complex

The Brief The NYPD is searching for a suspect after a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Edgemere, Queens. Officers found Malakai Adams shot in the back after responding to a 911 call just after 3:30 p.m. Monday at 51-24 Beach Channel Drive. Investigators believe the shooting may have stemmed from an attempted scooter robbery, sources told FOX 5 NY.



The NYPD is searching for a suspect after a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Edgemere, Queens.

What we know:

Police identified the victim as 14-year-old Malakai Adams after officers responded to a 911 call just after 3:30 p.m. Monday behind 51-24 Beach Channel Drive, at the Ocean Bay Apartments.

Officers found Adams with a gunshot wound to his back.

EMS rushed him to Cohen Children's Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not made any arrests at this time.

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe the shooting may have stemmed from an attempted scooter robbery, sources told FOX 5 NY, though the case remains under investigation.

What we don't know:

Police have not made any arrests or identified a suspect at this time.