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NYPD searching for suspect after 14-year-old boy shot and killed at Queens apartment complex

By
FOX 5 NY
Queens
Published September 22, 2026 8:42 AM EDT
Published September 22, 2026 8:42 AM EDT
14-year-old shot, killed in Queens attempted scooter robbery, sources say
14-year-old shot, killed in Queens attempted scooter robbery, sources say

14-year-old shot, killed in Queens attempted scooter robbery, sources say

The NYPD is searching for a suspect after a teenager was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Edgemere, Queens. Investigators believe it may have stemmed from an attempted scooter robbery, sources told FOX 5 NY. 

The Brief

    • The NYPD is searching for a suspect after a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Edgemere, Queens.
    • Officers found Malakai Adams shot in the back after responding to a 911 call just after 3:30 p.m. Monday at 51-24 Beach Channel Drive.
    • Investigators believe the shooting may have stemmed from an attempted scooter robbery, sources told FOX 5 NY.

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a suspect after a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Edgemere, Queens. 

What we know:

Police identified the victim as 14-year-old Malakai Adams after officers responded to a 911 call just after 3:30 p.m. Monday behind 51-24 Beach Channel Drive, at the Ocean Bay Apartments. 

Officers found Adams with a gunshot wound to his back.

EMS rushed him to Cohen Children's Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. 

Police have not made any arrests at this time. 

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe the shooting may have stemmed from an attempted scooter robbery, sources told FOX 5 NY, though the case remains under investigation. 

What we don't know:

Police have not made any arrests or identified a suspect at this time. 

The Source: This article is based on information from the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI), and FOX 5 NY sources. 

QueensCrime and Public Safety