NYPD searching for suspect after 14-year-old boy shot and killed at Queens apartment complex
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a suspect after a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Edgemere, Queens.
What we know:
Police identified the victim as 14-year-old Malakai Adams after officers responded to a 911 call just after 3:30 p.m. Monday behind 51-24 Beach Channel Drive, at the Ocean Bay Apartments.
Officers found Adams with a gunshot wound to his back.
EMS rushed him to Cohen Children's Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not made any arrests at this time.
Dig deeper:
Investigators believe the shooting may have stemmed from an attempted scooter robbery, sources told FOX 5 NY, though the case remains under investigation.
What we don't know:
Police have not made any arrests or identified a suspect at this time.
The Source: This article is based on information from the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI), and FOX 5 NY sources.