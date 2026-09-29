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Brooklyn subway rider dragged to death after bag caught in doors of A train, sources say

By
FOX 5 NY
Brooklyn
Published September 29, 2026 1:04 PM EDT
Published September 29, 2026 1:04 PM EDT
article

The A train New York subway line, New York City, USA. (Photo by: Alex Segre/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • A New York City subway rider died after his bag got stuck in the doors of a train, and he was dragged away from the platform, sources say.
    • Officers said 57-year-old Yaw Boahene was pronounced dead at the Utica Avenue station in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, after he was found unconscious and unresponsive on the roadbed.
    • The incident remains under investigation, according to the NYPD.

NEW YORK - A New York City subway rider died after he was dragged away from the platform when a bag he was carrying got stuck in the doors of an A train in Brooklyn, sources tell FOX 5 NY

What we know:

The NYPD said officers responded to a 911 call at the Utica Avenue station in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, just after 6 p.m. Monday. 

Officers found a 57-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive on the roadbed, the area next to the tracks, on the westbound A train platform. 

The man, identified as Yaw Boahene, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. 

Dig deeper:

According to FOX 5 NY sources, Boahene was carrying a shopping bag that got caught in the closing doors of a train. 

Boahene began striking the door with his cane and was pulled onto the roadbed. 

What's next:

The incident remains under investigation, according to the NYPD. 

The Source: This story was written with information from the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI), and FOX 5 New York sources. 

BrooklynBedford-Stuyvesant