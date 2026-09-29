Brooklyn subway rider dragged to death after bag caught in doors of A train, sources say
NEW YORK - A New York City subway rider died after he was dragged away from the platform when a bag he was carrying got stuck in the doors of an A train in Brooklyn, sources tell FOX 5 NY.
What we know:
The NYPD said officers responded to a 911 call at the Utica Avenue station in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, just after 6 p.m. Monday.
Officers found a 57-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive on the roadbed, the area next to the tracks, on the westbound A train platform.
The man, identified as Yaw Boahene, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.
Dig deeper:
According to FOX 5 NY sources, Boahene was carrying a shopping bag that got caught in the closing doors of a train.
Boahene began striking the door with his cane and was pulled onto the roadbed.
What's next:
The incident remains under investigation, according to the NYPD.
The Source: This story was written with information from the NYPD's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information (DCPI), and FOX 5 New York sources.