Man fatally stabbed on J train, person of interest in custody, police say

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The Brief Police say that a person was fatally stabbed on the J train earlier today, Sept. 30. A person of interest is reportedly in custody. The identities of both the victim and the person of interest in custody are currently not known.



Police say that a person was fatally stabbed on the J train earlier today, Sept. 30.

Man fatally stabbed on J train

What we know:

NYPD says that a 911 call was made at 5:20 p.m. regarding a person stabbed on the J train.

The 59-year-old victim was found unconscious and with multiple stab wounds to the chest and neck.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition, and was later pronounced dead.

Police report that a person of interest is currently in custody.

What we don't know:

The identities of both the victim and the person of interest in custody are currently not known.