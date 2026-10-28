A guide to democratic socialism: Notable politicians, history, stances

The Brief Democratic socialism has quickly made a name for itself throughout the country, but especially in New York. Here's a closer look at the system, as well as the politicians who identify as democratic socialists.



Democratic socialism has quickly made a name for itself throughout the country, but especially in New York.

Demonstrators hold a "Democratic Socialists of America" banner ahead of a vote by the Rent Guidelines Board at El Museo del Barrio in New York, US, on Thursday, June 25, 2026. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has reshaped the city's rent panel, mak Expand

Here's a closer look at the system, as well as the politicians who identify as democratic socialists.

What is democratic socialism?

Dig deeper:

It's crucial that voters have a basic understanding of socialism before trying to tackle democratic socialism.

Socialism is a political and economic system based on the belief that public ownership of resources leads to a more fair society. However, private ownership is still allowed in socialism, which is a key difference between the system and communism.

Democratic socialism is a specific form of socialism focused on the idea that both society and the economy should be run democratically. The DSA's official website defines it as "a system where ordinary people have a real voice in our workplaces, neighborhoods and society."

What are the DSA's stances?

The DSA states that its goal is to "put workers in charge of the government" and "end the role of money in politics."

A few policies or stances that the organization believes in are:

establishing universal healthcare with no premiums, co-pays, or deductibles

abolishing mandatory minimums and cash bail

establishing expansive paid family leave for all workers

creating a 32-hour work week with no reduction in pay or benefits

raising taxes on the richest earners, for-profit corporations, large inheritances and private colleges and universities

establishing a wealth tax for the wealthiest in society

greatly reducing the U.S. military budget

replacing the Electoral College with a national popular vote for President

The entire program for the organization can be read below:

History of the DSA

The backstory:

The DSA was formed in 1982 by founder Michael Harrington – the organization became close to inactive in the 1990s and early 2000s due to the collapse of the Soviet Union, which led to the dissolution of many socialist groups.

However, the organization gained some traction in the early 2010s, which many deem as a response to the Great Recession.

In early 2015, the DSA began preparing a campaign to draft Senator Bernie Sanders to run for president called "Run, Bernie, Run."

Sanders' presidential campaign attempts are largely accredited as the "rebirth" of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Notable democratic socialists

Who They Are:

Though Sanders is one of the more well known, there are several other politicians either holding office or running in the upcoming election that identify as democratic socialists.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Rashida Tlaib are both members of the DSA.

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 11: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks during a town hall hosted by the NAACP on September 11, 2019 in Washington, DC. Also pictured is Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). The congresswomen talked about their backgrounds a Expand

One of the most prominent democratic socialists in the cultural zeitgeist is New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who ran on a platform of affordability.

Two of the three candidates that the mayor endorses in the primary elections, Assemblymember Claire Valdez and congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier, are also democratic socialists.