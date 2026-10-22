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Mayor Mamdani puts out new ad supporting Hochul's run for reelection: Oct. 22 election update

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FOX 5 NY
2026 Elections
Published October 22, 2026 4:49 PM EDT
Published October 22, 2026 4:49 PM EDT
Democrat Cait Conley on challenging GOP Rep. Mike Lawler
Democrat Cait Conley on challenging GOP Rep. Mike Lawler

Democrat Cait Conley on challenging GOP Rep. Mike Lawler

Political newcomer and Army veteran Cait Conley is running against Congressman Mike Lawler in a midterm race that could impact the balance of power in Washington. NY-17 covers parts of Rockland, Putnam, Westchester and Dutchess counties in the Lower Hudson Valley. 

The Brief

    • Mayor Zohran Mamdani has released a second ad promoting Gov. Kathy Hochul's run for reelection.
    • Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
    • Polls in the state open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

NEW YORK - Mayor Zohran Mamdani has released a second ad promoting Gov. Kathy Hochul's run for reelection.

Election Day in New York City is just 12 days away – here's the latest political news New York voters should know.

FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

When is Election Day in NYC? 

What's next:

Election Day 2026 is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 12 days away.

Timeline, key dates

  • Saturday, Oct. 24: Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 24.
  • Saturday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 1: The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
CT governor's race: What do voters want?
CT governor's race: What do voters want?

CT governor's race: What do voters want?

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is being challenged by Republican candidate Ryan Fazio for his position. FOX 5 NY's Sharon Crowley spoke to both candidates, as well as likely voters.

You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

Who's ahead? Polls in the NY governor's race

By the numbers:

Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NY governor.

  • A Quinnipiac poll released today shows that 55% of New York likely voters are in favor of the governor
  • A Marist poll released earlier this month has 53% of likely voters supporting Gov. Hochul
  • Last month, a Siena poll showed that Blakeman took 41% of the vote, as opposed to Hochul with 50%

Betting odds

Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NY governor election.

College students deciding where to register to vote
College students deciding where to register to vote

College students deciding where to register to vote

With election day quickly approaching, many college kids are left with a tough question: Do they vote at home or at school? FOX 5 NY's Kelly Kennedy has the details. 

NYC election news today

Where are the candidates today?

Neither of the gubernatorial candidates released public schedules for the day.

How to track election results

What you can do:

Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The Source: This article includes information from several government websites and previous FOX 5 NY coverage.

2026 ElectionsPoliticsNew York