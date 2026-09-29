Mamdani announces 1st municipal strategy to combat antisemitism in the US
NEW YORK - Mayor Zohran Mamdani has announced the country's first municipal strategy to combat antisemitism in the wake of a rise in hate crimes against Jewish New Yorkers.
‘Tackling Hate’
What they're saying:
The number of hate crimes against Jewish New Yorkers has risen sharply, with roughly 50% of hate crimes now targeting the group.
In response to this, Mamdani has released "Tackling Hate: The Mamdani Administration's Strategy to Combat Antisemitism." The plan includes objectives created to both protect and celebrate Jewish New Yorkers, including:
- increasing all hate crime prevention funding by $26 million, an increase of over 800% from the previous year
- launching a campaign to raise awareness of how to report suspected discrimination
- restarting the Interagency Security Infrastructure Working Group, designed to allow city agencies to collaborate on combatting antisemitism
- increasing school trips to the Museum of Jewish Heritage
- launching a campaign on the contributions of Jewish New Yorkers on LinkNYC
- investing millions of dollars in Jewish cultural centers and nonprofits, such as the Queens Holocaust Memorial
What they're saying:
"Jewish New Yorkers should feel cherished and celebrated in the most Jewish city in America," the mayor said in the video announcing this new plan.
The Source: This article includes information provided by Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration.