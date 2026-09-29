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Mamdani announces 1st municipal strategy to combat antisemitism in the US

By
FOX 5 NY
Zohran Mamdani
Published September 29, 2026 11:05 AM EDT
Published September 29, 2026 11:05 AM EDT
Mamdani on tackling antisemitism
Mamdani on tackling antisemitism

Mamdani on tackling antisemitism

FOX 5 NY's Stephanie Bertini speaks with Democratic strategist Trip Yang about Zohran Mamdani's first few days as New York City mayor, as well as his methods of tackling antisemitism in the city.

The Brief

    • Mayor Zohran Mamdani has announced the country's first municipal strategy to combat antisemitism in the wake of a rise in hate crimes.
    • The number of hate crimes against Jewish New Yorkers has risen sharply, with roughly 50% of hate crimes now targeting the group.
    • In response to this, Mamdani has released "Tackling Hate: The Mamdani Administration's Strategy to Combat Antisemitism."

NEW YORK - Mayor Zohran Mamdani has announced the country's first municipal strategy to combat antisemitism in the wake of a rise in hate crimes against Jewish New Yorkers.

‘Tackling Hate’

What they're saying:

The number of hate crimes against Jewish New Yorkers has risen sharply, with roughly 50% of hate crimes now targeting the group.

In response to this, Mamdani has released "Tackling Hate: The Mamdani Administration's Strategy to Combat Antisemitism." The plan includes objectives created to both protect and celebrate Jewish New Yorkers, including:

  • increasing all hate crime prevention funding by $26 million, an increase of over 800% from the previous year
  • launching a campaign to raise awareness of how to report suspected discrimination
  • restarting the Interagency Security Infrastructure Working Group, designed to allow city agencies to collaborate on combatting antisemitism
  • increasing school trips to the Museum of Jewish Heritage
  • launching a campaign on the contributions of Jewish New Yorkers on LinkNYC
  • investing millions of dollars in Jewish cultural centers and nonprofits, such as the Queens Holocaust Memorial
'These numbers are horrific': Speaker Menin talks antisemitism in NYC
'These numbers are horrific': Speaker Menin talks antisemitism in NYC

'These numbers are horrific': Speaker Menin talks antisemitism in NYC

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin discusses the rise in hate crime percentages, particularly those committed against Jewish New Yorkers, in this interview.

What they're saying:

"Jewish New Yorkers should feel cherished and celebrated in the most Jewish city in America," the mayor said in the video announcing this new plan.

The Source: This article includes information provided by Mayor Zohran Mamdani's administration.

Zohran Mamdani