Mamdani announces 1st municipal strategy to combat antisemitism in the US

The Brief Mayor Zohran Mamdani has announced the country's first municipal strategy to combat antisemitism in the wake of a rise in hate crimes. The number of hate crimes against Jewish New Yorkers has risen sharply, with roughly 50% of hate crimes now targeting the group. In response to this, Mamdani has released "Tackling Hate: The Mamdani Administration's Strategy to Combat Antisemitism."



Mayor Zohran Mamdani has announced the country's first municipal strategy to combat antisemitism in the wake of a rise in hate crimes against Jewish New Yorkers.

‘Tackling Hate’

What they're saying:

The number of hate crimes against Jewish New Yorkers has risen sharply, with roughly 50% of hate crimes now targeting the group.

In response to this, Mamdani has released "Tackling Hate: The Mamdani Administration's Strategy to Combat Antisemitism." The plan includes objectives created to both protect and celebrate Jewish New Yorkers, including:

increasing all hate crime prevention funding by $26 million, an increase of over 800% from the previous year

launching a campaign to raise awareness of how to report suspected discrimination

restarting the Interagency Security Infrastructure Working Group, designed to allow city agencies to collaborate on combatting antisemitism

increasing school trips to the Museum of Jewish Heritage

launching a campaign on the contributions of Jewish New Yorkers on LinkNYC

investing millions of dollars in Jewish cultural centers and nonprofits, such as the Queens Holocaust Memorial

What they're saying:

"Jewish New Yorkers should feel cherished and celebrated in the most Jewish city in America," the mayor said in the video announcing this new plan.