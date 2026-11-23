The Brief The 100th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off this Thursday, Nov. 26, in New York City. The parade begins at 8:30 a.m. EST, and will run for about three and a half hours, concluding around noon. The 2.5-mile route winds through the heart of Manhattan, starting at West 77th Street and Central Park West on the Upper West Side.



The 100th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade kicks off this Thursday, Nov. 26, in New York City, with its signature mix of giant balloons, Broadway numbers, floats and festive performances.

When does the parade start?

What we know:

The parade begins at 8:30 a.m. EST, and will run for about three and a half hours, concluding around noon.

NEW YORK, NY, USA - NOVEMBER 10: The new Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon, Billie Brightpaw, is unveiled and displayed in New York City on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, ahead of this year's annual parade. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Expand

It will air live on NBC and stream simultaneously on Peacock across all U.S. time zones. A Spanish-language simulcast will also be available on Telemundo.

Where does the parade take place?

The 2.5-mile route winds through the heart of Manhattan, starting at West 77th Street and Central Park West on the Upper West Side.

From there, it travels south to Columbus Circle, turns east onto Central Park South and then heads down 6th Avenue (Avenue of the Americas) before ending in front of Macy’s Herald Square flagship store at West 34th Street.

Public viewing is available along most of Central Park West and 6th Avenue, with crowds often gathering before sunrise to secure the best vantage points.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 27: Confetti fills the air at the start of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 27, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

The NYPD manages all public viewing areas and safety logistics, and grandstand seating near Herald Square is reserved for invited guests only.

What time should spectators arrive?

If you plan to see the parade in person, expect an early morning. Spectators typically start lining up around 6 a.m. — sometimes earlier — especially along the most popular viewing stretches near Central Park.

MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE -- Downtown -- Pictured: The Radio City Rockettes -- (Photo by: Peter Kramer/NBC via Getty Images)

The first floats and balloons usually reach midtown around 9:30 a.m.

How to watch from home

For those staying cozy indoors, the parade will be broadcast live on NBC and streamed on Peacock, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: The 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade makes its way through Manhattan towards Macy's flagship store on November 27, 2025 in New York City. Celebrating its 99th year, the parade includes marching bands, musical and Expand

Viewers can check local listings for additional encore airings later in the day.