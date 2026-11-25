The Brief Will the balloons be able to fly for this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, or will the wind gusts be too strong? New York City has specific safety guidelines for flying large parade balloons in windy conditions.



Will the balloons be able to fly for this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, or will the wind gusts be too strong?

Will balloons fly?

Local perspective:

A Macy's spokesperson told FOX 5 NY's Stephanie Bertini that "decisions regarding balloon flight will be made on parade morning based on weather conditions and established safety protocols."

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Under New York City safety guidelines, large parade balloons cannot fly if:

sustained winds exceed 23 miles per hour

wind gusts surpass 34 miles per hour

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Thanksgiving Day weather

Forecasters are tracking chilly morning temperatures and potential coastal storms around Thanksgiving that could impact the parade.

The National Weather Service New York office said Long Island and the NYC metro area are under the greatest threat for potentially strong to damaging wind gusts on Thursday.

As the NWS transitions from long-range outlooks to detailed, short-term wind forecasts next week, parade officials will be watching wind speeds closely along the route.