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1 dead in connection with new cluster of Legionnaires' disease in the Bronx

By
FOX 5 NY
Bronx
Published September 10, 2026 7:56 PM EDT
Published September 10, 2026 7:56 PM EDT
NYC officials facing scrutiny over Legionnaires' response
NYC officials facing scrutiny over Legionnaires' response

NYC officials facing scrutiny over Legionnaires' response

The New York City Council held an oversight hearing concerning the city's response to the Legionnaire's disease outbreak on the Upper East Side. FOX 5 NY's Arthur Chi'en has more.

The Brief

    • The New York City Health Department is investigating a community cluster of Legionnaires' disease in the South Bronx.
    • Five people were diagnosed with the disease, and one has died in connection with the cluster.
    • "Community health workers will be canvassing the neighborhood," Health Commissioner Dr. Alister Martin confirmed in a press release.

THE BRONX - One person has died in connection with a cluster of Legionnaires' disease after five were diagnosed with it in the Bronx.

1 dead from Legionnaires' in the Bronx

What we know:

The New York City Health Department is investigating a community cluster of Legionnaires' disease in the South Bronx.

Five people were diagnosed with the disease, and one has died in connection with the cluster.

"Community health workers will be canvassing the neighborhood," Health Commissioner Dr. Alister Martin confirmed in a press release.

The Source: This article includes a press release from the New York City Health Department.

Bronx