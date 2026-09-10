1 dead in connection with new cluster of Legionnaires' disease in the Bronx

The Brief The New York City Health Department is investigating a community cluster of Legionnaires' disease in the South Bronx. Five people were diagnosed with the disease, and one has died in connection with the cluster. "Community health workers will be canvassing the neighborhood," Health Commissioner Dr. Alister Martin confirmed in a press release.



One person has died in connection with a cluster of Legionnaires' disease after five were diagnosed with it in the Bronx.

1 dead from Legionnaires' in the Bronx

What we know:

The New York City Health Department is investigating a community cluster of Legionnaires' disease in the South Bronx.

Five people were diagnosed with the disease, and one has died in connection with the cluster.

"Community health workers will be canvassing the neighborhood," Health Commissioner Dr. Alister Martin confirmed in a press release.