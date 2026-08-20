Multiple people shot in the Bronx, police report

The Brief Multiple people have been shot in the Clason Point section of the Bronx, according to the NYPD. All the victims were taken to the nearest hospital. No arrests have been made as of this time. The identities of those who have been shot, as well as whoever may have shot them, are also unknown.



Multiple people have been shot in the Clason Point section of the Bronx, according to the NYPD.

Multiple people shot in the Bronx

What we know:

Police officials report that three people have been shot in the vicinity of 552 Commonwealth Avenue in the Bronx.

Two of the victims, a 29-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, are both in stable condition. Another 29-year-old man, who was shot in the head, is currently in critical condition.

All the victims were taken to the nearest hospital. No arrests have been made as of this time.

This is a breaking news story. Information will be added as it comes in.

What we don't know:

The identities of those who have been shot, as well as whoever may have shot them, are also unknown.