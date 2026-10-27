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AG James talks reelection bid, Cornell, Trump in exclusive interview: Oct. 27 election update

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FOX 5 NY
2026 Elections
Published October 27, 2026 3:45 PM EDT
Published October 27, 2026 3:45 PM EDT
EXCLUSIVE: AG James on reelection, public safety, Cornell case
EXCLUSIVE: AG James on reelection, public safety, Cornell case

EXCLUSIVE: AG James on reelection, public safety, Cornell case

In this exclusive interview, Attorney General Letitia James sits down with FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay to discuss her bid for reelection, as well as how her views of the attorney general's office differ from that of her opponent's, Saritha Komatireddy. Also, conversations regarding both the alleged rape case at Cornell University, which James is the special prosecutor of, and how her office is investigating Medicaid fraud.

The Brief

    • Attorney General Letitia James sat down with FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay to discuss her reelection bid.
    • Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
    • Polls in the state open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

NEW YORK - Attorney General Letitia James sat down with FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay to discuss her reelection bid, as well as the alleged rape case at Cornell University.

"I stand ready": NY Attorney General steps in as special prosecutor for Cornell rape investigation
"I stand ready": NY Attorney General steps in as special prosecutor for Cornell rape investigation

"I stand ready": NY Attorney General steps in as special prosecutor for Cornell rape investigation

New York Attorney General Letitia James is now speaking publicly for the first time about the Cornell rape investigation since being appointed special prosecutor in this case. FOX 5 NY's Antwan Lewis has the details.

Election Day in New York is only one week away – here's the latest political news voters should be aware of.

FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

When is Election Day in NYC? 

What's next:

Election Day 2026 is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 7 days away.

Timeline, key dates

  • Saturday, Oct. 24: Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 24.
  • Saturday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 1: The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

Over 150k New Yorkers voted in first weekend
Over 150k New Yorkers voted in first weekend

Over 150k New Yorkers voted in first weekend

Both Gov. Kathy Hochul and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman are campaigning throughout the state. FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay has the latest.

Who's ahead? Polls in the NY governor's race

By the numbers:

Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NY governor.

  • A Quinnipiac poll released last week shows that 55% of likely voters in New York are in favor of Gov. Kathy Hochul
  • A Marist poll released earlier this month has 53% of likely voters supporting the governor
  • Last month, a Siena poll showed that Blakeman took 41% of the vote, as opposed to Hochul with 50%
FULL: Gov. Hochul talks campaigning, democratic socialism
FULL: Gov. Hochul talks campaigning, democratic socialism

FULL: Gov. Hochul talks campaigning, democratic socialism

In this exclusive interview, FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay sits down with Gov. Kathy Hochul to discuss her latest campaign efforts, including criticism from Republican candidate Bruce Blakeman regarding her connection with Mayor Zohran Mamdani, as well as her views on democratic socialism.

Betting odds

Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NY governor election.

NYC election news today

Where are the candidates today?

Neither of the gubernatorial candidates posted public schedules for today, Oct. 27.

How to track election results

What you can do:

Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The Source: This article includes information from several government websites and previous FOX 5 NY coverage.

2026 ElectionsPoliticsNew York