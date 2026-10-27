AG James talks reelection bid, Cornell, Trump in exclusive interview: Oct. 27 election update
NEW YORK - Attorney General Letitia James sat down with FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay to discuss her reelection bid, as well as the alleged rape case at Cornell University.
Election Day in New York is only one week away – here's the latest political news voters should be aware of.
FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.
When is Election Day in NYC?
What's next:
Election Day 2026 is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 7 days away.
Timeline, key dates
- Saturday, Oct. 24: Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 24.
- Saturday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 1: The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
You can check your registration status online here.
To find your local poll site, click here.
Who's ahead? Polls in the NY governor's race
By the numbers:
Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NY governor.
- A Quinnipiac poll released last week shows that 55% of likely voters in New York are in favor of Gov. Kathy Hochul
- A Marist poll released earlier this month has 53% of likely voters supporting the governor
- Last month, a Siena poll showed that Blakeman took 41% of the vote, as opposed to Hochul with 50%
Betting odds
Some companies have begun taking what amounts to bets on the outcome of the NY governor election.
- Polymarket: 95% in favor of the governor
- Kalshi: 94% in favor of Hochul
NYC election news today
- "New York’s minor parties fight to maintain ballot access and political influence" (Spectrum News 1)
- "Kathy Hochul Is Already Looking To 2030" (POLITICO)
- "Bruce Blakeman calls Kathy Hochul Zohran Mamdani's 'puppet' during New York campaign rally" (Fox News)
Where are the candidates today?
Neither of the gubernatorial candidates posted public schedules for today, Oct. 27.
How to track election results
What you can do:
Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The Source: This article includes information from several government websites and previous FOX 5 NY coverage.