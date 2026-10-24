How to register to vote in the midterms before the deadline

The Brief Election Day is right around the corner, and the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 24. Residents can make sure their voting registration is in order by entering their information into the state's voter registration tracker. City residents also have the option of checking New York City's specific tracker.



Election Day is right around the corner – here's what New Yorkers can do to make sure they're registered to vote.

How to check voter registration status

What you can do:

The deadline for New Yorkers to register to vote in the upcoming midterms is Oct. 24.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: People vote in New York's primary elections at an armory and YMCA in Brooklyn on June 23, 2026, in New York City. New Yorkers are voting in a Democratic state primary, which many see as a test for recently elected Mayor Expand

Residents can make sure their voting registration is in order by entering their information into the state's voter registration tracker.

City residents also have the option of checking New York City's specific tracker.

How to register to vote

Before registering, prospective voters should make sure they meet all the qualifications to vote in New York state, which include:

being a United States citizen

being 18 years old

being a state resident for at least 30 days before the election

not being in prison for a felony conviction

not being adjudged mentally incompetent by a court

not claiming the right to vote elsewhere

New Yorkers can register to vote online, in person or via mail.

Register online

Residents will need a NY.Gov ID if they want to register online.

Completed applications are then sent to the County Board of Elections for approval.

Register in person

For those who would prefer to register to vote in person, they can do so at:

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 6: Signs direct people where to register to vote in the presidential election October 6, 2004 in New York City. As the October 8 deadline looms, thousands of New Yorkers have registered to vote on the street in the past weeks as Expand

Registration forms can be found here – the form can also be found in English below:

Register by mail

If residents prefer to send the form via mail rather than deliver it in person, they can mail it to their County Board of Elections.

Potential voters can also request a registration form by filling out this application.