Early voting guide for New Yorkers: Dates, hours, requirements

The Brief The early voting period for New Yorkers begins on Saturday, Oct. 24 New York residents can cast their early votes in person or by mail. Prospective voters can also request a mail ballot, which can be sent in before Election Day.



The early voting period for New Yorkers begins on Saturday, Oct. 24 – here's everything to know before casting your vote in advance.

How to cast an early vote

What you can do:

New York residents can cast their early votes in person or by mail.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 25: An "Early Voting Site" sign is seen near an early voting site on October 25, 2025 in the Flatbush neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough in New York City. Early voting has begun in the general elections, where voters in Expand

For those who would prefer to vote in person, here are the hours polling sites will be open prior to Election Day:

Saturday, Oct. 24 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 27 – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28 – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prospective voters can also request a mail ballot, which can be sent in before Election Day.

In order to vote by mail, residents must request a mail ballot from the Board of Elections – the deadline to do so is 10 days before Election Day.