Guide for New Yorkers to cast their vote in the midterm elections

The Brief The deadline for New Yorkers to register to vote in the upcoming midterms is Oct. 24. The early voting period for New York will run from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1. Available hours will vary depending on the date. Election Day itself is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polling sites will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. This is also the last day to submit ballots by mail.



With the midterm elections around the corner, here's everything New Yorkers need to know about how to cast their votes.

Voting in the midterms

What we know:

Early voting is fast approaching.

JUMP TO: REGISTER | IMPORTANT DATES | VOTING METHODS | POLLING LOCATIONS

The deadline for New Yorkers to register to vote in the upcoming midterms is Oct. 24.

New Yorkers can register to vote online, in person or via mail.

The early voting period for New York will run from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1. Available hours will vary depending on the date:

Saturday, Oct. 24 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 27 – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28 – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29 – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 1 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 25: People take part in early voting at a polling center in the Manhattan borough of New York City on October 25, 2025. Early voting has begun for general elections, where New York City will select the next mayor, as wel Expand

Election Day itself is Tuesday, Nov. 3 – polling sites will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. This is also the last day to submit ballots by mail.

New York residents can choose to vote either in person or via mail.

Those who prefer to vote in person can go to their local polling site on either Election Day or one of the days marked for early voting.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 25: People arrive to take part in early voting at a polling center in the Manhattan borough of New York City on October 25, 2025. Early voting has begun for general elections, where New York City will select the next may Expand

Here is a comprehensive breakdown of what voters should expect when they arrive at their polling site.

Residents can also send their ballot by mail, whether that be due to personal choice or inability to reach a polling site.

In order to vote by mail, residents must request a mail ballot from the Board of Elections – the deadline to do so is 10 days before Election Day.

Voting signage outside a polling location during the final weekend of early voting ahead of a primary election at Brooklyn Borough Hall in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Saturday, June 20, 2026. New York will hold its primary election on Ju Expand

Any registered voter can request a mail ballot either by visiting the online portal mentioned above or by mailing in a completed application to their local Board of Elections office. The English version of the application is available below:

The ballot must either be postmarked by Election Day or be dropped off at any polling site.

In contrast, absentee ballots are only available to voters who meet one of the following qualifications:

absent from their country / their borough on Election Day

unable to physically be at a polling site due to either temporary or permanent illness or disability

unable to physically be at a polling site due to being the primary caregiver of someone who is ill or physically disabled

a resident or patient of a Veterans Health Administration Hospital

in jail or prison for any reason other than a felony conviction, which includes those awaiting grand jury action, awaiting trial or serving a sentence for a misdemeanor

Early voting at the Bronx County Supreme Court House on the Grand Concourse on Oct. 25, 2025, in New York. (Rebecca White/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Residents can apply for an absentee ballot by filling out this form online or delivering it to their local Board of Elections.

How to find polling locations

Potential voters can search for their local polling site using the state's official website.