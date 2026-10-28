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Hochul's lead over Blakeman grows in new Siena poll: Oct. 28 election update

By
FOX 5 NY
2026 Elections
Published October 28, 2026 9:10 AM EDT
Published October 28, 2026 9:10 AM EDT
New NY gov race poll has Hochul further ahead of Blakeman
New NY gov race poll has Hochul further ahead of Blakeman

New NY gov race poll has Hochul further ahead of Blakeman

Less than a week before Election Day, a new Siena poll shows two leading candidates in New York are pulling further ahead of their challengers, including Gov. Kathy Hochul. FOX 5 NY's Robert Moses breaks it down. 

The Brief

    • Gov. Kathy Hochul has widened her lead over Republican Bruce Blakeman less than a week before Election Day, a new Siena University poll shows.
    • Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
    • Polls in the state open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

NEW YORK - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has widened her lead over Republican Bruce Blakeman less than a week before Election Day, a new Siena University poll shows. 

The poll found Hochul has support from 54% of likely voters compared to Blakeman's 40%. The governor's 14-point edge is up from nine points in September. 

It also had Attorney General Letitia James' leading GOP challenger Saritha Komatireddy by 15 points, 54% to 39%, among likely voters. 

EXCLUSIVE: AG James on reelection, public safety, Cornell case
EXCLUSIVE: AG James on reelection, public safety, Cornell case

EXCLUSIVE: AG James on reelection, public safety, Cornell case

In this exclusive interview, Attorney General Letitia James sits down with FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay to discuss her bid for reelection, as well as how her views of the attorney general's office differ from that of her opponent's, Saritha Komatireddy. Also, conversations regarding both the alleged rape case at Cornell University, which James is the special prosecutor of, and how her office is investigating Medicaid fraud.

Election Day in New York is only one week away – here's the latest political news voters should be aware of.

FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

GOP'S Saritha Komatireddy on NY AG race, public safety & bail reform
GOP'S Saritha Komatireddy on NY AG race, public safety & bail reform

GOP'S Saritha Komatireddy on NY AG race, public safety & bail reform

Saritha Komatireddy, the Republican candidate for New York Attorney General, is challenging incumbent Democrat Letitia James. A former federal prosecutor, Komatireddy shares her platform on tackling rising transit crime, reforming state bail policies, dealing with repeat offenders, and rooting out government fraud.

NYC early voter turnout

Local perspective:

New York City's early voting hours today are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Early voting totals show a significant bump in NYC turnout so far compared to the 2022 governor's race, according to the City Board of Elections. 

After four days of early voting, 300,000 people cast ballots across the five boroughs. For comparison, 171,000 people voted over the same time period four years ago. 

When is Election Day in NYC? 

What's next:

Election Day 2026 is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 7 days away.

Timeline, key dates

  • Saturday, Oct. 24: Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 24.
  • Saturday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 1: The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

Over 150k New Yorkers voted in first weekend
Over 150k New Yorkers voted in first weekend

Over 150k New Yorkers voted in first weekend

Both Gov. Kathy Hochul and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman are campaigning throughout the state. FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay has the latest.

Who's ahead? Polls in the NY governor's race

By the numbers:

Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NY governor.

  • A new Siena poll shows that 54% of likely voters support Hochul, while 40% support Blakeman.
  • A Quinnipiac poll released last week shows that 55% of likely voters in New York favor Hochul.
  • A Marist poll released earlier this month has 53% of likely voters supporting Hochul.
FULL: Gov. Hochul talks campaigning, democratic socialism
FULL: Gov. Hochul talks campaigning, democratic socialism

FULL: Gov. Hochul talks campaigning, democratic socialism

In this exclusive interview, FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay sits down with Gov. Kathy Hochul to discuss her latest campaign efforts, including criticism from Republican candidate Bruce Blakeman regarding her connection with Mayor Zohran Mamdani, as well as her views on democratic socialism.

Today's betting odds

Prediction markets are tracking the outcome of the NY governor's race: 

  • Polymarket: 95% chance Hochul wins, 6% chance Blakeman wins
  • Kalshi: 94.1% chance Hochul wins, 5.9% chance Blakeman wins
Bruce Blakeman on the race for NY governor
Bruce Blakeman on the race for NY governor

Bruce Blakeman on the race for NY governor

Republican candidate Bruce Blakeman joins Rosanna Scotto and Dan Bowens on Good Day NY to talk about the election. 

NYC election news today

Where are the candidates today?

Gov. Hochul is in New York City today. She will sign legislation to regulate AI chatbots at 9:30 a.m. and deliver remarks ok AI safety and youth mental health at 11:15 a.m., according to her public schedule

Blakeman's campaign has not released his schedule for Oct. 28. 

How to track election results

What you can do:

Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The Source: This article was written with data from the Oct. 28 Siena University poll on New York elections. It also includes election information from New York government websites, Polymarket and Kalshi. 

2026 ElectionsNew YorkPolitics