Hochul's lead over Blakeman grows in new Siena poll: Oct. 28 election update

The Brief Gov. Kathy Hochul has widened her lead over Republican Bruce Blakeman less than a week before Election Day, a new Siena University poll shows. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Polls in the state open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.



New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has widened her lead over Republican Bruce Blakeman less than a week before Election Day, a new Siena University poll shows.

The poll found Hochul has support from 54% of likely voters compared to Blakeman's 40%. The governor's 14-point edge is up from nine points in September.

It also had Attorney General Letitia James' leading GOP challenger Saritha Komatireddy by 15 points, 54% to 39%, among likely voters.

Election Day in New York is only one week away – here's the latest political news voters should be aware of.

FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

NYC early voter turnout

Local perspective:

New York City's early voting hours today are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Early voting totals show a significant bump in NYC turnout so far compared to the 2022 governor's race, according to the City Board of Elections.

After four days of early voting, 300,000 people cast ballots across the five boroughs. For comparison, 171,000 people voted over the same time period four years ago.

When is Election Day in NYC?

What's next:

Election Day 2026 is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 7 days away.

Timeline, key dates

Saturday, Oct. 24: Application Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 24.

Saturday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 1 : The early voting period. : The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.

Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

Who's ahead? Polls in the NY governor's race

By the numbers:

Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NY governor.

new Siena poll shows that 54% of likely voters support Hochul, while 40% support Blakeman.

Quinnipiac poll released last week shows that 55% of likely voters in New York favor Hochul.

Marist poll released earlier this month has 53% of likely voters supporting Hochul.

Today's betting odds

Prediction markets are tracking the outcome of the NY governor's race:

Polymarket : 95% chance Hochul wins, 6% chance Blakeman wins

Kalshi : 94.1% chance Hochul wins, 5.9% chance Blakeman wins

NYC election news today

Where are the candidates today?

Gov. Hochul is in New York City today. She will sign legislation to regulate AI chatbots at 9:30 a.m. and deliver remarks ok AI safety and youth mental health at 11:15 a.m., according to her public schedule.

Blakeman's campaign has not released his schedule for Oct. 28.

How to track election results

What you can do:

Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 3.