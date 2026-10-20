Police found driver involved in GWB crash with apparent gunshot wound to the head, sources say

article

The Brief Sources say that police officers found the driver of a car crash on the George Washington Bridge with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The identities of the man shot and whoever shot him are currently unknown.



Sources tell FOX 5 NY that police officers found the driver of a car crash on the George Washington Bridge with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Man shot on upper level of GWB

What we know:

The NYPD received a 911 call regarding the incident at 7:18 p.m. earlier tonight, Oct. 20.

Port Authority police officers responding to reports of a one-vehicle crash on the George Washington Bridge found the driver with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The driver was taken to Englewood Medical Center. The incident is currently under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Information will be added as it comes in.

What we don't know:

The identities of the man shot and whoever shot him are currently unknown.

The status of the victim is also unknown.