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Hochul, Blakeman campaigns make final blitz before Election Day: Nov. 2 election update

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FOX 5 NY
2026 Elections
Published November 2, 2026 9:01 AM EST
Published November 2, 2026 9:01 AM EST
Election Day Eve: NY, NJ candidates make final push in key 2026 midterm races
Election Day Eve: NY, NJ candidates make final push in key 2026 midterm races

Election Day Eve: NY, NJ candidates make final push in key 2026 midterm races

With early voting wrapped up and Election Day less than 24 hours away, candidates across the Tri-State area and nationwide are making their final pitches to voters. FOX 5 NY's Jessica Formoso breaks down the crucial New York governor's race and others that could determine control of Congress.

The Brief

    • Gov. Hochul and GOP challenger Bruce Blakeman are making their final campaign blitzes across New York on Monday.
    • The latest polls show Hochul ahead of Blakeman by double digits among likely voters, while early-voting turnout surged compared to the 2022 midterms.
    • Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3; Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

NEW YORK - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman are making their final campaign blitzes across the state Monday on the eve of Election Day.

Hochul's schedule includes stops in New York City, while Blakeman will rally on Long Island before traveling upstate. 

New York Governor race heats up days before Election Day
New York Governor race heats up days before Election Day

New York Governor race heats up days before Election Day

Governor Kathy Hochul and her republican challenger Bruce Blakeman both making campaign stops in our city today. FOX 5 NY's Kelly Kennedy gives us a look at the candidates final push to get voters out to the polls.

Election Day in New York is only one day away – here's the latest political news voters should be aware of.

FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

When is Election Day in NYC? 

What's next:

Election Day 2026 is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 7 days away.

Timeline, key dates

  • Saturday, Oct. 24: Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 24.
  • Saturday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 1: The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Midterm elections: Political analyst breaks down key races to watch
Midterm elections: Political analyst breaks down key races to watch

Midterm elections: Political analyst breaks down key races to watch

With voters heading to the polls this Tuesday, Rider University political professor Micah Rasmussen joins FOX 5 NY's Sharon Crowley to analyze the critical midterm matchups. Rasmussen shares insights on the New York governor's race, early voting and more.

You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

NYC early voting totals

By the numbers:

Voter turnout appears to be surging in 2026 after the ninth and final day of early voting Sunday.

According to the New York City Board of Elections, more than 690,000 people cast their ballots across the five boroughs before Election Day. 

The State Board of Elections reported that more than 1.7 million ballots have been cast so far in the 2026 midterms—up by over 500,000 compared to the early voting in the 2022 midterms.

Who's ahead? Polls in the NY governor's race

Dig deeper:

Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NY governor.

  • An Oct. 28 Siena poll shows that 54% of likely voters support Hochul, while 40% support Blakeman.
  • An Oct. 28 Marist poll shows Hochul leading Blakeman by 11 points among likely voters statewide.
  • A Quinnipiac poll released Oct. 21 showed 55% of likely New York voters favor Hochul.
Politics Unusual: AG Letitia James, Saritha Komatireddy
Politics Unusual: AG Letitia James, Saritha Komatireddy

Politics Unusual: AG Letitia James, Saritha Komatireddy

In this episode of Politics Unusual, FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay sits down with both nominees for New York's attorney general race, incumbent Letitia James and Saritha Komatireddy, to discuss their campaign strategies, as well as how they view the office.

Today's betting odds

Prediction markets are tracking the outcome of the NY governor's race: 

  • Polymarket: 97% chance Hochul wins, 4% chance Blakeman wins
  • Kalshi: 96.3% chance Hochul wins, 3.7% chance Blakeman wins

NYC election news today

Featured

NYC Election Day voter guide: Important dates, voting instructions, ballot breakdown
article

NYC Election Day voter guide: Important dates, voting instructions, ballot breakdown

Here is a comprehensive guide for New Yorkers planning to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.

Where are the candidates today?

Gov. Hochul is campaigning in New York City. 

Blakeman is scheduled to campaign in Bethpage before traveling upstate.

How to track election results

What you can do:

Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The Source: This article was written with information from the Hochul and Blakeman campaigns, data from the Oct. 28 Siena and Marist polls, and information from the New York City and New York State Board of Elections. It also includes election predictions from Polymarket and Kalshi. Election Day polling hours and links to locate polling sites are provided by New York government websites. 

2026 ElectionsNew YorkPolitics