Hochul, Blakeman campaigns make final blitz before Election Day: Nov. 2 election update

The Brief Gov. Hochul and GOP challenger Bruce Blakeman are making their final campaign blitzes across New York on Monday. The latest polls show Hochul ahead of Blakeman by double digits among likely voters, while early-voting turnout surged compared to the 2022 midterms. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3; Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.



New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman are making their final campaign blitzes across the state Monday on the eve of Election Day.

Hochul's schedule includes stops in New York City, while Blakeman will rally on Long Island before traveling upstate.

Election Day in New York is only one day away – here's the latest political news voters should be aware of.

FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

When is Election Day in NYC?

What's next:

Election Day 2026 is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 7 days away.

Timeline, key dates

Saturday, Oct. 24: Application Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 24.

Saturday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 1 : The early voting period. : The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.

Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

You can check your registration status online here.

To find your local poll site, click here.

NYC early voting totals

By the numbers:

Voter turnout appears to be surging in 2026 after the ninth and final day of early voting Sunday.

According to the New York City Board of Elections, more than 690,000 people cast their ballots across the five boroughs before Election Day.

The State Board of Elections reported that more than 1.7 million ballots have been cast so far in the 2026 midterms—up by over 500,000 compared to the early voting in the 2022 midterms.

Who's ahead? Polls in the NY governor's race

Dig deeper:

Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NY governor.

Today's betting odds

Prediction markets are tracking the outcome of the NY governor's race:

Polymarket : 97% chance Hochul wins, 4% chance Blakeman wins

Kalshi : 96.3% chance Hochul wins, 3.7% chance Blakeman wins

NYC election news today

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Where are the candidates today?

Gov. Hochul is campaigning in New York City.

Blakeman is scheduled to campaign in Bethpage before traveling upstate.

How to track election results

What you can do:

Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 3.