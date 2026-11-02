Hochul, Blakeman campaigns make final blitz before Election Day: Nov. 2 election update
NEW YORK - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman are making their final campaign blitzes across the state Monday on the eve of Election Day.
Hochul's schedule includes stops in New York City, while Blakeman will rally on Long Island before traveling upstate.
Election Day in New York is only one day away – here's the latest political news voters should be aware of.
FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.
When is Election Day in NYC?
What's next:
Election Day 2026 is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 7 days away.
Timeline, key dates
- Saturday, Oct. 24: Application for voter registration must be received no later than Oct. 24.
- Saturday, Oct. 24 through Nov. 1: The early voting period. Early voting hours vary.
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
You can check your registration status online here.
To find your local poll site, click here.
NYC early voting totals
By the numbers:
Voter turnout appears to be surging in 2026 after the ninth and final day of early voting Sunday.
According to the New York City Board of Elections, more than 690,000 people cast their ballots across the five boroughs before Election Day.
The State Board of Elections reported that more than 1.7 million ballots have been cast so far in the 2026 midterms—up by over 500,000 compared to the early voting in the 2022 midterms.
Who's ahead? Polls in the NY governor's race
Dig deeper:
Here's a look at some of the latest polls in the race for NY governor.
- An Oct. 28 Siena poll shows that 54% of likely voters support Hochul, while 40% support Blakeman.
- An Oct. 28 Marist poll shows Hochul leading Blakeman by 11 points among likely voters statewide.
- A Quinnipiac poll released Oct. 21 showed 55% of likely New York voters favor Hochul.
Today's betting odds
Prediction markets are tracking the outcome of the NY governor's race:
- Polymarket: 97% chance Hochul wins, 4% chance Blakeman wins
- Kalshi: 96.3% chance Hochul wins, 3.7% chance Blakeman wins
NYC election news today
- Hochul stumps with Mamdani and AOC during Buffalo Bills NYC watch party ahead of election (NY Post)
- Bruce Blakeman: Everyone will come back to NY when I cut taxes (FOX News)
- In the Final Stretch, Hochul and Blakeman Try to Motivate Their Voters (NY Times)
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Where are the candidates today?
Gov. Hochul is campaigning in New York City.
Blakeman is scheduled to campaign in Bethpage before traveling upstate.
How to track election results
What you can do:
Bookmark FOX 5 NY's election results page to track results in real time when polls close on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The Source: This article was written with information from the Hochul and Blakeman campaigns, data from the Oct. 28 Siena and Marist polls, and information from the New York City and New York State Board of Elections. It also includes election predictions from Polymarket and Kalshi. Election Day polling hours and links to locate polling sites are provided by New York government websites.