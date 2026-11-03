US Senate Balance of Power 2026: LIVE election results
NEW YORK - With the power of Congress hanging in the balance, all eyes are on the 35 Senate seats that are up for grabs this election.
Twenty-two of the seats are available this election are Republican-controlled – if Democrats are able to flip four of them, they will take control of the Senate.
FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.
Live 2026 election results: US Senate Balance of Power
By the numbers:
Track real-time election results below.
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