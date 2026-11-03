US Senate Balance of Power 2026: LIVE election results

The Brief Election Overview: Republicans currently hold the majority of Senate seats – of the 35 seats available this election, 22 are Republican-controlled. What to watch: The Democrats will take control of the Senate if they are able to flip four Republican-controlled seats. Tracking Results: Election results will be available here when polls close across the United States.



With the power of Congress hanging in the balance, all eyes are on the 35 Senate seats that are up for grabs this election.

Twenty-two of the seats are available this election are Republican-controlled – if Democrats are able to flip four of them, they will take control of the Senate.

FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

Live 2026 election results: US Senate Balance of Power

By the numbers:

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