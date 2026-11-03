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US Senate Balance of Power 2026: LIVE election results

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2026 Elections
Published November 3, 2026 5:39 PM EST
Published November 3, 2026 5:39 PM EST

The Brief

    • Election Overview: Republicans currently hold the majority of Senate seats – of the 35 seats available this election, 22 are Republican-controlled.
    • What to watch: The Democrats will take control of the Senate if they are able to flip four Republican-controlled seats.
    • Tracking Results: Election results will be available here when polls close across the United States.

NEW YORK - With the power of Congress hanging in the balance, all eyes are on the 35 Senate seats that are up for grabs this election.

Twenty-two of the seats are available this election are Republican-controlled – if Democrats are able to flip four of them, they will take control of the Senate.

FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

Live 2026 election results: US Senate Balance of Power

By the numbers:

Track real-time election results below.

LIVE: Click here for real-time election results

The Source

    • This article includes live results from the Associated Press.
2026 ElectionsNew York