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US House Balance of Power 2026: LIVE election results

By
FOX 5 NY
2026 Elections
Published November 3, 2026 5:39 PM EST
Published November 3, 2026 5:39 PM EST

The Brief

    • Election Overview: Republicans currently hold a majority of the seats in the House of Representatives with a total of 218 seats.
    • What to watch: The Democrats, which currently hold 214 seats, would need to gain at least three to flip the House.
    • Tracking Results: Election results will be available here when polls close across the United States.

NEW YORK - Every seat in the House of Representatives is up for grabs in the upcoming election, but will Democrats be able to successfully flip the House?

New York Times reporter talks Bennett, Kean race
New York Times reporter talks Bennett, Kean race

New York Times reporter talks Bennett, Kean race

Reporter for The New York Times Tracey Tully discusses the race between Rep. Tom Kean Jr. and Rebecca Bennett with FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt.

FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

Live 2026 election results: US House Balance of Power

By the numbers:

LIVE: Click here for real-time election results

The Source

    • This article includes live results from the Associated Press.
2026 ElectionsNew York