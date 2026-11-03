US House Balance of Power 2026: LIVE election results
NEW YORK - Every seat in the House of Representatives is up for grabs in the upcoming election, but will Democrats be able to successfully flip the House?
FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.
Live 2026 election results: US House Balance of Power
By the numbers:
LIVE: Click here for real-time election results