US House Balance of Power 2026: LIVE election results

The Brief Election Overview: Republicans currently hold a majority of the seats in the House of Representatives with a total of 218 seats. What to watch: The Democrats, which currently hold 214 seats, would need to gain at least three to flip the House. Tracking Results: Election results will be available here when polls close across the United States.



Every seat in the House of Representatives is up for grabs in the upcoming election, but will Democrats be able to successfully flip the House?

FOX 5 NY is your home on Election Night. Bookmark our Election Results page to track in real-time, and tune into our Election Night coverage live right here on fox5ny.com and FOX LOCAL New York as the night unfolds. Coverage begins at 4 p.m.

Live 2026 election results: US House Balance of Power

By the numbers:

LIVE: Click here for real-time election results