Live NY election results 2026: Hochul defeats Blakeman, Lawler concedes in key races
NEW YORK - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul won reelection to a second full term in office, defeating Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. The race was called minutes after polls closed.
Meanwhile, Republican Congressman Mike Lawler conceded to Democrat Cait Conley in NY-17, a key swing district, though the AP has not yet named a projected winner.
Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and Attorney General Letitia James also won reelection.
ELECTION RESULTS: GOVERNOR l US HOUSE l STATE SENATE l STATE ASSEMBLY l COMPTROLLER l ATTORNEY GENERAL
Live NY election results 2026
By the numbers:
Track election results below in the races for governor, U.S. House, State Senate, State Assembly, comptroller and attorney general.
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