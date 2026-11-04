Live NY election results 2026: Hochul defeats Blakeman, Lawler concedes in key races

The Brief Gov. Kathy Hochul won reelection to a second full term, defeating Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman. Rep. Mike Lawler conceded to Democrat Cait Conley in the race for NY-17, though the AP has not yet called the race. State Attorney General Letitia James was also reelected, staving off a challenge from Republican Saritha Komatireddy.



New York Gov. Kathy Hochul won reelection to a second full term in office, defeating Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. The race was called minutes after polls closed.

Meanwhile, Republican Congressman Mike Lawler conceded to Democrat Cait Conley in NY-17, a key swing district, though the AP has not yet named a projected winner.

Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and Attorney General Letitia James also won reelection.

ELECTION RESULTS: GOVERNOR l US HOUSE l STATE SENATE l STATE ASSEMBLY l COMPTROLLER l ATTORNEY GENERAL

Live NY election results 2026

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