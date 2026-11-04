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Live NY election results 2026: Hochul defeats Blakeman, Lawler concedes in key races

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2026 Elections
Published November 4, 2026 6:49 AM EST
Published November 4, 2026 6:49 AM EST

The Brief

    • Gov. Kathy Hochul won reelection to a second full term, defeating Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman.
    • Rep. Mike Lawler conceded to Democrat Cait Conley in the race for NY-17, though the AP has not yet called the race.
    • State Attorney General Letitia James was also reelected, staving off a challenge from Republican Saritha Komatireddy.

NEW YORK - New York Gov. Kathy Hochul won reelection to a second full term in office, defeating Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. The race was called minutes after polls closed. 

Meanwhile, Republican Congressman Mike Lawler conceded to Democrat Cait Conley in NY-17, a key swing district, though the AP has not yet named a projected winner. 

Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli and Attorney General Letitia James also won reelection. 

ELECTION RESULTS: GOVERNOR l US HOUSE l STATE SENATE l STATE ASSEMBLY l COMPTROLLER l ATTORNEY GENERAL

FULL: Gov. Kathy Hochul victory speech
FULL: Gov. Kathy Hochul victory speech

FULL: Gov. Kathy Hochul victory speech

"This is how we take back our country," says Gov. Kathy Hochul in her victory speech after swift win against Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

Live NY election results 2026

By the numbers:

Track election results below in the races for governor, U.S. House, State Senate, State Assembly, comptroller and attorney general.

MORE: Click here for election results

NY governor election results

NY US House election results

NY State Senate election results

NY State Assembly election results

NY Comptroller election results

NY Attorney General election results

The Source

    • This article includes live results from the Associated Press.
2026 ElectionsNew York