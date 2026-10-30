Cait Conley, the political newcomer challenging GOP Rep. Lawler: Background, platform

The Brief Cait Conley, a political newcomer, is challenging Republican Rep. Mike Lawler for his seat. The Democratic nominee announced her campaign for NY-17 at the start of 2025. Before taking an interest in politics, Conley dedicated over a decade of her life to serving the country – she was an active-duty officer for the U.S. Army for 16 years, and was awarded three Bronze Stars.



Cait Conley, a political newcomer, is challenging Republican Rep. Mike Lawler for his seat – here's a breakdown on the Democratic nominee and her platform.

OSSINING, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 18: Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives in New York's 17th district, Cait Conley, speaks to supporters at a campaign event on October 18, 2026 in Ossining, New York. Cait Conley, a U.S. Army veteran, Expand

Conley's background, military career

The backstory:

Before taking an interest in politics, Conley dedicated over a decade of her life to serving the country – she was an active-duty officer for the U.S. Army for 16 years, and was awarded three Bronze Stars.

After returning to the United States, Conley served as the director for Counterterrorism on the National Security Council at the White House.

Her campaign so far

Dig deeper:

Conley announced her campaign for NY-17 at the start of 2025, challenging Rep. Lawler, who has held office for nearly four years.

The Democratic nominee won the primary election a few months ago with about 50% of the vote, beating out four other candidates.

She debated her opponent earlier this month, calling Lawler out for his connection to President Donald Trump.

Platform, promises

What they're saying:

On her campaign website, Conley emphasizes affordability, specifically regarding healthcare and utility bills. Other issues highlighted on her website include:

capping interest rates on federal student loans

creating a public service housing loan program for teachers, nurses and first responders

passing Roe v. Wade into law

banning members of Congress from trading stocks while in office

ending military escalation with Iran

TARRYTOWN, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 16: Cait Conley, who is challenging U.S. Representative Mike Lawler to represent New York’s 17th Congressional District, speaks to supporters on September 16, 2026 in Tarrytown, New York. The district in the Lower Huds Expand