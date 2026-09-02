AG James warning NYers of potential student loan forgiveness scams

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The Brief Attorney General Letitia James is warning New Yorkers that scammers are targeting college students seeking loan forgiveness. "Student loans are already a burden, and the federal administration's changes to loan repayment programs are making it even harder for borrowers to manage their finances," the attorney general said in her press release.



Attorney General Letitia James is warning New Yorkers that scammers are targeting college students seeking loan forgiveness.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 16: Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference at her NYC office on October 16, 2025 in New York City. Gov. Kathy Hochul was joined by James and Janno Lieber, Chair & CEO at New York Metropoli Expand

Possible student loan scams

What we know:

James issued a consumer alert warning earlier today, Sept. 2, regarding scammers exploiting changes to student loan payment programs.

"Student loans are already a burden, and the federal administration's changes to loan repayment programs are making it even harder for borrowers to manage their finances," the attorney general said in her press release.

Bad actors are reportedly taking advantage of the confusion to manipulate and deceive student loan borrowers.

What you can do:

To combat any potential fraudsters, James recommends that borrowers cite vetted websites, such as: