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New York Attorney General Letitia James wins reelection, AP projects

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2026 Elections
Published November 4, 2026 12:33 AM EST
Published November 4, 2026 12:33 AM EST

The Brief

    • New York Attorney General Letitia James has won reelection, the Associated Press projects.
    • Elected in 2018, James is the first woman of color to hold statewide office in New York and the first woman to be elected Attorney General.
    • Her office has removed more than 10,000 guns from New York’s streets through dozens of community gun buyback events hosted since 2019.

NEW YORK - New York Attorney General Letitia James has won reelection, the Associated Press projects.

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James' political background, history

The backstory:

Letitia James is the 67th Attorney General for the State of New York. 

EXCLUSIVE: AG James on reelection, public safety, Cornell case
EXCLUSIVE: AG James on reelection, public safety, Cornell case

EXCLUSIVE: AG James on reelection, public safety, Cornell case

In this exclusive interview, Attorney General Letitia James sits down with FOX 5 NY's political reporter Morgan McKay to discuss her bid for reelection, as well as how her views of the attorney general's office differ from that of her opponent's, Saritha Komatireddy. Also, conversations regarding both the alleged rape case at Cornell University, which James is the special prosecutor of, and how her office is investigating Medicaid fraud.

Attorney General Letitia James was born and raised in Brooklyn and began her career as a public defender at the Legal Aid Society. She is a graduate of Lehman College and Howard University School of Law. 

Elected in 2018, James is the first woman of color to hold statewide office in New York and the first woman to be elected Attorney General.

By the numbers:

The attorney general secured millions of dollars to turn the tide on the opiod epidemic. 

James joined a bipartisan coalition of 36 other attorneys general and the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) in securing $36.5 million from CVS Pharmacy, Inc. (CVS) for fraudulently overbilling Medicaid for insulin prescriptions.

Her office has removed more than 10,000 guns from New York’s streets through dozens of community gun buyback events hosted since 2019.

The Source: This article includes information from several government websites and previous FOX 5 NY coverage.

2026 ElectionsPoliticsNew York