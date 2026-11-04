New York Attorney General Letitia James wins reelection, AP projects

The Brief New York Attorney General Letitia James has won reelection, the Associated Press projects. Elected in 2018, James is the first woman of color to hold statewide office in New York and the first woman to be elected Attorney General. Her office has removed more than 10,000 guns from New York’s streets through dozens of community gun buyback events hosted since 2019.



New York Attorney General Letitia James has won reelection, the Associated Press projects.

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James' political background, history

The backstory:

Letitia James is the 67th Attorney General for the State of New York.

Attorney General Letitia James was born and raised in Brooklyn and began her career as a public defender at the Legal Aid Society. She is a graduate of Lehman College and Howard University School of Law.

Elected in 2018, James is the first woman of color to hold statewide office in New York and the first woman to be elected Attorney General.

By the numbers:

The attorney general secured millions of dollars to turn the tide on the opiod epidemic.

James joined a bipartisan coalition of 36 other attorneys general and the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) in securing $36.5 million from CVS Pharmacy, Inc. (CVS) for fraudulently overbilling Medicaid for insulin prescriptions.

Her office has removed more than 10,000 guns from New York’s streets through dozens of community gun buyback events hosted since 2019.