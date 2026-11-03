Mike Lawler concedes race to Cait Conley in NY-17

Mike Lawler has conceded the race to Cait Conley in New York's 17th congressional district.

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Conley's background, military career

The backstory:

Before taking an interest in politics, Conley dedicated over a decade of her life to serving the country – she was an active-duty officer for the U.S. Army for 16 years, and was awarded three Bronze Stars.

After returning to the United States, Conley served as the director for Counterterrorism on the National Security Council at the White House.

How she ran her political campaign

Dig deeper:

Conley announced her campaign for NY-17 at the start of 2025, challenging Rep. Lawler, who had held office for nearly four years.

The Democratic nominee won the primary election a few months ago with about 50% of the vote, beating out four other candidates. She debated her opponent last month, calling Lawler out for his connection to President Donald Trump.

Platform, promises

What they're saying:

On her campaign website, Conley emphasized affordability, specifically regarding healthcare and utility bills. Other issues highlighted on her website include:

Capping interest rates on federal student loans

Creating a public service housing loan program for teachers, nurses and first responders

Passing Roe v. Wade into law

Banning members of Congress from trading stocks while in office

Ending military escalation with Iran