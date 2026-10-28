At least 1 injured in police-involved shooting near Moonachie, NJ
NEW JERSEY - At least one person was injured in a police-involved shooting in Moonachie, New Jersey.
Police-involved shooting in NJ
What we know:
FOX 5 NY's Teresa Priolo reports that a car crashed into the stairs leading into a building is at the scene of the crime.
Police officers and troopers are currently circling the black SUV.
This is a breaking news story. Information will be added as it comes in.
What we don't know:
The current condition of any person potentially involved in the shooting is not known.
Any possible motive behind the shooting is also not known.
The Source: This article includes reporting by FOX 5 NY's Teresa Priolo.