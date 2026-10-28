At least 1 injured in police-involved shooting near Moonachie, NJ

The Brief At least one person was injured in a police-involved shooting in Moonachie, New Jersey. The current condition of anyone else potentially involved in the shooting is not known. Any possible motive behind the shooting is also not known.



At least one person was injured in a police-involved shooting in Moonachie, New Jersey.

Police-involved shooting in NJ

What we know:

FOX 5 NY's Teresa Priolo reports that a car crashed into the stairs leading into a building is at the scene of the crime.

Police officers and troopers are currently circling the black SUV.

This is a breaking news story. Information will be added as it comes in.

What we don't know:

The current condition of any person potentially involved in the shooting is not known.

Any possible motive behind the shooting is also not known.