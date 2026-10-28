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At least 1 injured in police-involved shooting near Moonachie, NJ

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FOX 5 NY
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 28, 2026 6:23 PM EDT
Published October 28, 2026 6:23 PM EDT
Police-involved shooting in Moonachie, NJ | What we know
Police-involved shooting in Moonachie, NJ | What we know

Police-involved shooting in Moonachie, NJ | What we know

FOX 5 NY's Teresa Priolo is reporting live from Moonachie, New Jersey after a police-involved shooting took place earlier today.

The Brief

    • At least one person was injured in a police-involved shooting in Moonachie, New Jersey.
    • The current condition of anyone else potentially involved in the shooting is not known.
    • Any possible motive behind the shooting is also not known.

NEW JERSEY - At least one person was injured in a police-involved shooting in Moonachie, New Jersey.

Police-involved shooting in NJ

What we know:

FOX 5 NY's Teresa Priolo reports that a car crashed into the stairs leading into a building is at the scene of the crime.

Police officers and troopers are currently circling the black SUV.

This is a breaking news story. Information will be added as it comes in.

What we don't know:

The current condition of any person potentially involved in the shooting is not known.

Any possible motive behind the shooting is also not known.

The Source: This article includes reporting by FOX 5 NY's Teresa Priolo.

Crime and Public Safety