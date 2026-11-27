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The Brief Andrea Stewart-Cousins has died at the age of 76. Stewart-Cousins was the New York State Senate Majority Leader. Stewart-Cousins represented the 35th Senate District, in Westchester County.



New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins has died at age 76.

What they're saying:

County Executive Ken Jenkins sent the following statement, in part, on the passing of New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins:

"Today, all of Westchester County mourns the death of New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea-Stewart Cousins. I am so deeply saddened by the sudden passing of my colleague, my mentor, and my friend. Andrea was more than just a remarkable public servant; she was a trailblazer, a dedicated advocate for the people of our County, and a leader whose impact will continue to be felt for generations. Her incredible journey through public service, from the Westchester County Board of Legislators to the highest levels of leadership in New York State, reflected her unwavering commitment to making government work for all people."

State Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Democrat from New York, speaks during a news conference in New Rochelle, New York, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. New York Governor Kathy Hochul emphasized lowering costs and cutting red tape in a State of th Expand





Govorner Kathy Hochul also sent out the following tweet:

What we don't know:

The cause of Stewart-Cousins death has not been released at this time.