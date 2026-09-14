New York sending energy rebate checks worth up to $200: Here’s who qualifies.

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The Brief Millions of New York households will receive energy rebate checks of up to $200 beginning Sept. 21. The state is mailing one-time payments – known as Protecting Our Wallets Energy Rebate (POWER) checks – automatically to eligible residents. You do not need to apply, sign up or call state agencies to receive the energy rebate.



More than 8 million New York households will receive energy rebate checks of up to $200 beginning Sept. 21, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday.

State officials are mailing the one-time payments – known as Protecting Our Wallets Energy Rebate (POWER) checks – automatically to eligible residents through December.

How much is the NY POWER energy rebate?

By the numbers:

Payment amounts are based on your 2024 tax filing status and reported income.

Joint filers with incomes under $150,000 qualify for the full $200 energy rebate. Joint filers with incomes between $150,000 and $300,000 qualify for a $150 payment. Single filers with incomes under $150,000 will receive $100.

How to get a NY POWER check?

What we know:

If you filed a 2024 New York state tax return and meet specific income requirements, your POWER check will arrive automatically in the mail between Sept. 21 and December.

Who qualifies for NY POWER checks?

Local perspective:

You are automatically eligible to receive a rebate check if you meet all the following criteria for tax year 2024:

Filed a timely 2024 New York State Resident Income Tax Return

Were a full-time resident of New York State

Reported income within the qualifying thresholds

Were not claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s return

How do I apply for the New York energy rebate check?

Dig deeper:

You do not need to apply, sign up or call state agencies to receive a POWER check.

The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance will issue the checks automatically by mail using information from processed 2024 tax returns. Checks will arrive in mailboxes between Sept. 21 and December 2026.