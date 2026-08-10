Construction worker killed, 2 hurt in Nesconset crash, Suffolk County PD says
NESCONSET, NY - A construction worker was killed and two were injured during a crash Monday in Nesconset, New York, police confirmed to FOX 5 NY. A male driver was in custody.
What we know:
Suffolk County police said three male construction workers were struck by a vehicle at around 6:43 a.m. at the intersection of Townline Road and Terry Road.
One of the workers was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where police said he was pronounced dead.
A second worker suffered serious injuries and a third suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Police said a male driver was in custody and the area was closed to traffic due to the investigation.
What we don't know:
The names of the construction workers and driver involved have not yet been shared by police.
The cause of the crash was not immediately known.
Dig deeper:
The construction workers were contractors working on a paving project for Suffolk County, according to police.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The Source: This article is based on information from the Suffolk County Police Department.