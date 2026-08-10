Construction worker killed, 2 hurt in Nesconset crash, Suffolk County PD says

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The Brief A construction worker was killed and two were injured during a crash in Nesconset, New York, police confirmed to FOX 5 NY. Suffolk County Police said the workers were struck at the intersection of Townline Road and Terry Road at 6:43 a.m. A male driver was in custody, police said.



A construction worker was killed and two were injured during a crash Monday in Nesconset, New York, police confirmed to FOX 5 NY. A male driver was in custody.

What we know:

Suffolk County police said three male construction workers were struck by a vehicle at around 6:43 a.m. at the intersection of Townline Road and Terry Road.

One of the workers was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where police said he was pronounced dead.

A second worker suffered serious injuries and a third suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said a male driver was in custody and the area was closed to traffic due to the investigation.

What we don't know:

The names of the construction workers and driver involved have not yet been shared by police.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Dig deeper:

The construction workers were contractors working on a paving project for Suffolk County, according to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated.