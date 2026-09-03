Shocking video shows man throwing crib filled with trash at 90-year-old in Brooklyn

The Brief The NYPD is searching for a man seen on video attacking a 90-year-old woman with a container of garbage in Brooklyn. Video shows an elderly woman walking on a sidewalk in Brighton Beach when the man darts in front of her, picks up a crib filled with trash on the corner and hurls it at her. The woman was taken to Coney Island Hospital in stable condition.



The NYPD is searching for a man seen on video attacking a 90-year-old woman with a container of garbage in Brooklyn.

What we know:

Surveillance video of the shocking assault shows the elderly woman crossing the street on Brighton Beach Avenue when a man darts in front of her, picks up a crib filled with trash on the corner and hurls it at her.

It happened just before 10 a.m. Monday in Brighton Beach, police said.

Two people stopped to help the woman after the impact of the throw knocked her to the ground and her attacker took off. They tried getting her back on her feet, but she had to sit back down.

The woman was taken to Coney Island Hospital in stable condition.

What we don't know:

The identity of the person who attacked the woman is unknown.

Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with a yellow design on the front, black pants and white sneakers.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.