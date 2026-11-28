Man punched in face, shot in stomach while walking in the Bronx; suspect sought
NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in the Concourse section of the Bronx that left a 26-year-old man hospitalized.
What we know:
According to police, the attack happened around 5:52 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, in front of 740 Gerard Avenue in Concourse.
Investigators said the 26-year-old victim was walking down the street when an unidentified man tried to start an argument with him and hit him in the face. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the victim once in the abdomen before running away southbound on Walton Avenue.
EMS responded to the scene and took the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition.
What we know about the suspect
Police released surveillance images of the suspect and described him as a man with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket with a green hood, black and gray pants, and multicolored sneakers.
Concourse shooting: Suspect wanted after man shot in Bronx
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. Tips can also be submitted confidentially online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X at @NYPDTips.
The Source: This article was written using information from the NYPD.