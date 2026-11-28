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The Brief A 26-year-old man was punched in the face and shot in the abdomen while walking along Gerard Avenue in the Bronx on Nov. 14. The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition, while the suspect ran away heading south on Walton Avenue. NYPD investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.



The NYPD is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in the Concourse section of the Bronx that left a 26-year-old man hospitalized.

What we know:

According to police, the attack happened around 5:52 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, in front of 740 Gerard Avenue in Concourse.

Investigators said the 26-year-old victim was walking down the street when an unidentified man tried to start an argument with him and hit him in the face. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot the victim once in the abdomen before running away southbound on Walton Avenue.

EMS responded to the scene and took the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition.

What we know about the suspect

Police released surveillance images of the suspect and described him as a man with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket with a green hood, black and gray pants, and multicolored sneakers.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Concourse shooting: Suspect wanted after man shot in Bronx

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. Tips can also be submitted confidentially online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X at @NYPDTips.