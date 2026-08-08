Man killed in Hell’s Kitchen hit-and-run involving USPS truck, sources say
NEW YORK - A man was killed in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning at West 55th Street and 9th Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen, and police sources tell FOX 5 the vehicle involved was a U.S. Postal Service truck.
What we know:
The crash happened around 5:36 a.m. Saturday.
Police sources tell FOX 5 the USPS truck struck the man and continued from the scene.
The victim was pronounced dead.
Investigation underway
Police are investigating what led to the crash and working to identify the driver. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
USPS contacted
FOX 5 reached out to the U.S. Postal Service for comment and is waiting to hear back.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the victim’s identity or additional details about the truck or driver.
It was also not immediately clear whether any arrests had been made.
The Source: This article was written using information from police sources and FOX 5 reporting.