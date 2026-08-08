Man killed in Hell’s Kitchen hit-and-run involving USPS truck, sources say

The Brief A man was struck and killed around 5:36 a.m. Saturday at West 55th Street and Ninth Avenue. Police sources tell FOX 5 the vehicle involved was a USPS truck that continued from the scene. FOX 5 has reached out to the U.S. Postal Service for comment.



A man was killed in a hit-and-run early Saturday morning at West 55th Street and 9th Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen, and police sources tell FOX 5 the vehicle involved was a U.S. Postal Service truck.

What we know:

The crash happened around 5:36 a.m. Saturday.

Police sources tell FOX 5 the USPS truck struck the man and continued from the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead.

Investigation underway

Police are investigating what led to the crash and working to identify the driver. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

USPS contacted

FOX 5 reached out to the U.S. Postal Service for comment and is waiting to hear back.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the victim’s identity or additional details about the truck or driver.

It was also not immediately clear whether any arrests had been made.