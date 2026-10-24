Man dies after being found unresponsive, restrained during Harlem shelter assault call

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The Brief A 33-year-old man died after officers found him unresponsive and being restrained by staff members inside a Harlem shelter. Officers performed CPR at the East 129th Street facility before the man was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 54-year-old female staff member was also hospitalized, and the NYPD's Force Investigation Division is investigating.



A 33-year-old man has died after officers responding to a reported assault found him unresponsive and being restrained by staff members inside a Harlem shelter, according to authorities.

What we know:

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting an assault in progress shortly before 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, inside 3 East 129th Street, within the NYPD's 25th Precinct.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 33-year-old man on the ground, unresponsive, while being restrained by staff members at the Quality Service for the Autism Community Shelter.

Officers immediately began CPR and requested emergency medical services. EMS transported the man to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

A 54-year-old female staff member was also transported by EMS to a local hospital in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Authorities are withholding the identity of the deceased pending family notification.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

The NYPD’s Force Investigation Division is leading the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.