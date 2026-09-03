Lindsay Clancy jury deliberations enter Day 6 after second deadlock report

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The Brief Lindsay Clancy’s jury has returned for a sixth day after twice reporting it could not reach a unanimous verdict. The judge gave jurors a formal instruction to reconsider their positions and continue deliberating. A mistrial is now a greater possibility if jurors remain unable to agree.



Jurors in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial have returned for a sixth day of deliberations after telling the judge for a second time that they could not reach a unanimous verdict.

Judge William Sullivan instructed the jury to continue deliberating after the second impasse. No verdict or mistrial has been declared.

Jury reports second impasse

What we know:

Jurors first told the judge Tuesday that they were unable to reach a unanimous decision. They again reported they could not agree Wednesday after returning for a fifth day of deliberations.

Sullivan then gave the panel a formal Massachusetts instruction, known as a Tuey-Rodriguez charge, asking jurors to reconsider their views and make another effort to reach a verdict without giving up their honest convictions.

The jury returned to deliberate again Thursday.

Why a mistrial is now a greater possibility

Big picture view:

The second impasse puts the trial closer to a possible mistrial, though a mistrial is not automatic.

If the jury again reports it cannot reach a unanimous decision, the judge cannot require the panel to keep deliberating unless jurors agree to do so. He could then declare a mistrial.

A mistrial would not end the case. Prosecutors could decide whether to seek a new trial, pursue another resolution or drop the charges.

READ MORE: What happens if there is a hung jury in the Lindsay Clancy trial?

What is the jury deciding?

Dig deeper:

Clancy, 36, is charged in the 2023 deaths of her three children: Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.

She has pleaded not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility. Her attorneys argue she was experiencing postpartum psychosis, while prosecutors contend she knew what she was doing when she killed the children.