Lindsay Clancy jury deliberations enter Day 5 after deadlock on 2 counts

The Brief Jurors have returned for a fifth day of deliberations in Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial. The jury told the judge it could not reach a unanimous decision on two counts. The judge sent jurors back to continue deliberating, with no verdict or mistrial declared.



Jurors in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial returned for a fifth day of deliberations after reporting they were unable to reach a unanimous decision on two counts.

The judge instructed the panel to continue deliberating. No verdict has been announced, and no mistrial has been declared.

What the jury told the judge

What we know:

The jury reported its inability to reach a unanimous decision after four days of deliberations in Plymouth Superior Court.

Clancy is charged in the 2023 deaths of her three children: Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.

Both sides agree Clancy killed the children. The central question for jurors is whether she was criminally responsible at the time.

Plymouth, MA - August 18: Lindsay Clancy listens to testimony at Plymouth Superior Court on August 18, 2026. (Photo by Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Why Clancy’s mental health is central to the trial

Clancy, a former labor and delivery nurse, has pleaded not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility.

Her attorneys have argued that postpartum psychosis and her deteriorating mental health prevented her from understanding the wrongfulness of her actions. Prosecutors contend she planned the killings and knew what she was doing.

Jurors can consider murder and lesser charges, or find Clancy not criminally responsible.

What happens if the jury still cannot agree?

Dig deeper:

The judge has not declared a mistrial. Instead, jurors were told to keep deliberating after their first report that they could not reach a unanimous decision.

A mistrial remains possible if the jury ultimately cannot agree. That would not resolve the case; prosecutors could decide whether to seek another trial.

READ MORE: What happens if there is a hung jury in the Lindsay Clancy trial?