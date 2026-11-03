Election Day 2026: Final polls in New York governor race

The Brief Gov. Kathy Hochul has the edge over GOP challenger Bruce Blakeman, according to several political polls. Hochul carried double-digit leads among likely voters in the final Siena, Marist and Quinnipiac polls before Election Day. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday across New York.



Election Day 2026 is here as New Yorkers decide whether to give Gov. Kathy Hochul another four years in office or replace her with Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman.

Hochul has a significant edge over Blakeman leading up to the vote, according to three major polls.

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Polls give edge to Hochul

By the numbers:

Siena poll

An Oct. 28 Siena poll of likely voters gave the governor a 14-point lead over her opponent. It found 54% supported Hochul, a slight boost from 50% in a September poll. Blakeman carried 40% of likely voters in the October poll.

The poll also found a majority of voters viewed Hochul favorably.

It was based on a survey of 807 likely New York voters from Oct. 19 to 22, according to Siena.

Marist poll

A Marist poll also released on Oct. 28 showed Hochul ahead of Blakeman by 11 points among likely voters statewide. In the poll, 53% supported Hochul, 42% supported Blakeman, and 4% were undecided.

However, on top of the head-to-head race, the poll found both candidates have low favorability ratings. Just 41% said they viewed Hochul favorably and 36% said the same about Blakeman.

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It noted nearly one in five Democrats had an unfavorable opinion of Hochul, while nearly the same amount either didn't know who Blakeman was or didn't know how to feel about him.

The poll was based on a survey of 1,448 registered New York voters from Oct. 22–25, according to Marist.

Quinnipiac poll

A Quinnipiac poll released on Oct. 21 also showed Hochul leading Blakeman by 14 points, but it suggested the race might be tightening after Hochul led by 19 in a September poll.

Cost of living, the economy and immigration topped the list of most important issues in the race, according to the poll.

Hochul had support from more than 70% of likely voters prioritizing cost of living and the economy.

More than 70% of those focused on immigration said they preferred Blakeman.