Woman, 69, tricked into trading $5K in jewelry for fake winning lottery ticket, NYPD says

The Brief Two men allegedly tricked a woman into trading $5,000 in jewelry for what she believed was a winning lottery ticket, the NYPD said. The suspects approached the 69-year-old woman at around 10:50 a.m. Saturday on 78th Street in Woodhaven, Queens, police said. The men allegedly told the woman they could not cash the ticket themselves due to their immigration status.



The NYPD is searching for two men who allegedly tricked a woman into trading jewelry worth thousands of dollars for what she believed was a winning lottery ticket.

What we know:

According to police, the two suspects in a light gray BMW SUV approached the 69-year-old woman at around 10:50 a.m. Saturday on 78th Street in Woodhaven, Queens.

The men allegedly got out of the vehicle and told her they had a winning lottery ticket, but could not cash it due to their immigration status.

The men coerced the woman to give them about $5,000 worth of jewelry in exchange for the ticket, investigators said.

Dig deeper:

Police said the suspects then asked the woman to buy them pain medication from a local pharmacy, but they fled once she entered the store.

No injuries were reported during the encounter.

What you can do:

Police described one suspect as a male wearing a white shirt, khaki pants and a newsboy cap.

NYPD

The second suspect was described as a male wearing all black clothing and a black baseball cap.

NYPD

Anyone with any information is urged to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.