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Woman, 69, tricked into trading $5K in jewelry for fake winning lottery ticket, NYPD says

By
FOX 5 NY
Queens
Published August 10, 2026 7:22 AM EDT
Published August 10, 2026 7:22 AM EDT
NYPD: Woman tricked into trading jewelry for lottery ticket
NYPD: Woman tricked into trading jewelry for lottery ticket

NYPD: Woman tricked into trading jewelry for lottery ticket

The NYPD is searching for two men who allegedly tricked a woman into trading jewelry worth thousands of dollars for what she believed was a winning lottery ticket. 

The Brief

    • Two men allegedly tricked a woman into trading $5,000 in jewelry for what she believed was a winning lottery ticket, the NYPD said.
    • The suspects approached the 69-year-old woman at around 10:50 a.m. Saturday on 78th Street in Woodhaven, Queens, police said.
    • The men allegedly told the woman they could not cash the ticket themselves due to their immigration status.

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for two men who allegedly tricked a woman into trading jewelry worth thousands of dollars for what she believed was a winning lottery ticket. 

What we know:

According to police, the two suspects in a light gray BMW SUV approached the 69-year-old woman at around 10:50 a.m. Saturday on 78th Street in Woodhaven, Queens. 

The men allegedly got out of the vehicle and told her they had a winning lottery ticket, but could not cash it due to their immigration status. 

The men coerced the woman to give them about $5,000 worth of jewelry in exchange for the ticket, investigators said. 

Dig deeper:

Police said the suspects then asked the woman to buy them pain medication from a local pharmacy, but they fled once she entered the store. 

No injuries were reported during the encounter. 

What you can do:

Police described one suspect as a male wearing a white shirt, khaki pants and a newsboy cap.

NYPD

The second suspect was described as a male wearing all black clothing and a black baseball cap. 

NYPD

Anyone with any information is urged to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS

The Source: This article is based on information from the New York Police Department. 

QueensCrime and Public Safety