Woman, 69, tricked into trading $5K in jewelry for fake winning lottery ticket, NYPD says
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for two men who allegedly tricked a woman into trading jewelry worth thousands of dollars for what she believed was a winning lottery ticket.
What we know:
According to police, the two suspects in a light gray BMW SUV approached the 69-year-old woman at around 10:50 a.m. Saturday on 78th Street in Woodhaven, Queens.
The men allegedly got out of the vehicle and told her they had a winning lottery ticket, but could not cash it due to their immigration status.
The men coerced the woman to give them about $5,000 worth of jewelry in exchange for the ticket, investigators said.
Dig deeper:
Police said the suspects then asked the woman to buy them pain medication from a local pharmacy, but they fled once she entered the store.
No injuries were reported during the encounter.
What you can do:
Police described one suspect as a male wearing a white shirt, khaki pants and a newsboy cap.
NYPD
The second suspect was described as a male wearing all black clothing and a black baseball cap.
NYPD
Anyone with any information is urged to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.
The Source: This article is based on information from the New York Police Department.