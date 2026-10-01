Fatal NYC subway stabbing: Suspect, victim identified by NYPD

The Brief Police have arrested and charged Jyrell Thomas, 25, of the Bronx, in connection to the J train stabbing. The victim was identified as 59-year-old Mesias Lojano of Queens, who died after being stabbed multiple times, investigators say. Police said the attack happened Wednesday evening aboard a northbound J train at the Woodhaven Boulevard station.



A Bronx man is facing a murder charge and police have identified the victim following a fatal stabbing aboard a subway train in Queens on Wednesday evening.

What we know:

NYPD officers responded to a 911 call around 5:20 p.m. reporting a person stabbed on a northbound J train at the Woodhaven Boulevard station.

Investigators said 59-year-old Mesias Lojano, of Queens, was stabbed multiple times throughout his body. EMS personnel rushed Lojano to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Suspect arrested

Authorities later arrested 25-year-old Jyrell Thomas, of the Bronx. Thomas has since been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.