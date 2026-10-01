Fatal NYC subway stabbing: Suspect, victim identified by NYPD
QUEENS, N.Y - A Bronx man is facing a murder charge and police have identified the victim following a fatal stabbing aboard a subway train in Queens on Wednesday evening.
What we know:
NYPD officers responded to a 911 call around 5:20 p.m. reporting a person stabbed on a northbound J train at the Woodhaven Boulevard station.
Investigators said 59-year-old Mesias Lojano, of Queens, was stabbed multiple times throughout his body. EMS personnel rushed Lojano to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.
Suspect arrested
Authorities later arrested 25-year-old Jyrell Thomas, of the Bronx. Thomas has since been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
The Source: This article was written using information from the NYPD.