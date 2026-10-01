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Fatal NYC subway stabbing: Suspect, victim identified by NYPD

By Isabella Giardina
FOX 5 NY
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 1, 2026 12:26 PM EDT
Published October 1, 2026 12:26 PM EDT
Fatal NYC subway stabbing: Suspect, victim identified by NYPD
Fatal NYC subway stabbing: Suspect, victim identified by NYPD

Fatal NYC subway stabbing: Suspect, victim identified by NYPD

Police have identified a Bronx man charged with murder and the victim following a fatal stabbing on a subway in Queens. FOX 5 NY's Antwan Lewis has the details. 

The Brief

    • Police have arrested and charged Jyrell Thomas, 25, of the Bronx, in connection to the J train stabbing.
    • The victim was identified as 59-year-old Mesias Lojano of Queens, who died after being stabbed multiple times, investigators say.
    • Police said the attack happened Wednesday evening aboard a northbound J train at the Woodhaven Boulevard station.

QUEENS, N.Y - A Bronx man is facing a murder charge and police have identified the victim following a fatal stabbing aboard a subway train in Queens on Wednesday evening.

What we know:

NYPD officers responded to a 911 call around 5:20 p.m. reporting a person stabbed on a northbound J train at the Woodhaven Boulevard station.

Investigators said 59-year-old Mesias Lojano, of Queens, was stabbed multiple times throughout his body. EMS personnel rushed Lojano to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Suspect arrested 

Authorities later arrested 25-year-old Jyrell Thomas, of the Bronx. Thomas has since been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

The Source: This article was written using information from the NYPD.

Crime and Public SafetyQueens